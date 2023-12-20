Head of the Special Advisory to the Presidency defends that the friction involving Venezuela and Guyana be handled by Celac

The head of the Special Advisory to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, defended that Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) discuss the friction between Venezuela and Guyana. Venezuelans voted in a referendum to annex the Essequibo region, part of the territory of Guyana.

On December 14, the 2 countries agreed in resolving the impasse in accordance with international law. Amorim said, in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023), that the case should not be taken to the OAS (Organization of American States), as the presence “of a superpower” as the United States would unleash, according to him, “more emotional manifestations”.

Amorim mediated the meeting between the Venezuelan presidents, Nicolás Maduro, and the Guyanese president, Mohammed Irfaan Ali, on December 14 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean.

At the meeting, Maduro and Ali committed not to use any types of force and not to threaten, directly or indirectly, each other's territorial sovereignty. “under any circumstances” in the Essequibo region dispute. Here's the complete of the joint statement (PDF – 59 kB).

A next meeting will be held in Brazil in 3 months to discuss the territory.

According to Amorim, the withdrawal of the Guyanese leader's request for the case to be evaluated by the OAS was one of the highlights of the agreement.

“For better or worse, there would be a superpower in the OAS and this would place the issue between Guyana and Venezuela in a context of geopolitical rivalries that we do not want to see occur. A conflict between Latin Americans is best resolved within a Latin American context”, stated the head of the Special Advisory to the Presidency.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Venezuelans voted on December 3 in a referendum on the annexation of part of Guyana's territory. The measure, of a consultative nature, was announced by Maduro on November 10.

The dispute between the countries, which has lasted more than a century, is related to the region of Essequibo or Guiana Essequiba. After the result, the Venezuelan government must decide strategies for annexing the territory.

Essequibo has 160 thousand km² and is administered by Guyana. The area represents 74% of the neighboring country's territory, is rich in oil and minerals, and has an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.

The referendum presented 5 questions, in which Venezuelans chose between the answers “Yes” It is “no”. were approved by the CNE (National Electoral Council) of Venezuela in October.

These are questions about the Paris Report of 1899 – a measure resulting from a treaty signed in Washington in 1897, which determined the area as belonging to Guyana, which was a British colony at the time, and delimited a dividing line of the territory.

The questions also address the 1966 Geneva Agreement – ​​in which the United Kingdom recognized Venezuela's claim to Essequibo and classified the situation as negotiable.

One of them questioned the competence of the International Court of Justice to judge the case. The judicial body of the UN (United Nations) in The Hague, Netherlands, decided and, December 1st that Venezuela cannot take steps to annex the territory.

According to the decision, the government of Nicolás Maduro “shall refrain from taking any action that could modify the situation currently prevailing in the disputed territory”. Here's the full sentence (PDF – 227 kB).

The Guyanese government classified the measure as “provocative, illegal, null and void of international legal effect”. He also accused the Venezuelan leader of an international crime by trying to weaken the territorial integrity of the sovereign state of Guyana. Here's the full statement (PDF – 19 kB).

The country also defends the Washington Treaty of 1897. “For more than 6 decades, the border was internationally recognized, accepted and respected by Venezuela, Guyana and the international community as being the land border between the 2 States”, said the country’s government.

AGREEMENT

Here is what was agreed between Venezuela and Guyana:

any dispute between the 2 States will be resolved in accordance with international law;

undertake not to aggravate any conflict or disagreement resulting from controversies;

the 2 States will cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground that cause tensions;

undertake to communicate to Caricom, Celac and the president of Brazil – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – if an incident is recorded;

(PT) – if an incident is recorded; immediately establish a joint committee of foreign ministers to address mutually agreed issues;

the president of Celac, Ralph Gonsalves, the interim president of Caricom, Roosevelt Skerrit, and Lula will continue to address the matter as interlocutors and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, as an observer and meet again in Brazil in 3 months to consider any matter with implications for the disputed territory, including the aforementioned update of the joint committee.

MATURE

Maduro, 60 years old, commands an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports on “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly, and of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it's from March 2023).