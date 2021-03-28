So that our motorhome trip does not become a real hell or be expensive, we must take into account a series of essential tips:

DIMENSIONS: They are larger vehicles, so you must pay attention to the height in parking barriers, as well as tree branches, as well as anticipating braking and opening the angle when turning.

SUBJECTION: Before starting the trip, we must make sure that all the interior elements are well secured, as well as close all the exterior elements well.

HOW TO TRAVEL: Adults, children and even pets must occupy an approved seat for travel, with its corresponding belt, child seat, or harness or carrier.

LOOK AFTER: In a public place, the vehicle must not exceed the parking space and not disturb. It is also essential not to leave a trace (garbage, remains …).

LEGISLATION



SPEED LIMITS: With a weight equal to or less than 3,500 kg, the speed is limited to 120 km / h on motorways and expressways and to 90 km / h on conventional roads. By exceeding that weight, it is reduced to 90 and 80 km / h; and 50 on urban roads.

DRIVING LICENSE: Most motorhomes and camper vans are driven with a type B license – the car one – as long as it does not exceed 3,500 kg and nine seats. Otherwise, the B96 or B + E is required, always depending on the weight.

WHERE TO CAMP: You can park in parking lots enabled for it and as long as traffic regulations are complied with, but do not extend an awning or chairs, pour liquids or make noise, for example. Free camping is not allowed and in this case you have to go to a campsite.

OVERNIGHT: The overnight places have equipment to connect the vehicle to electricity and to empty the gray and black water (toilet). It should be used properly and the water should not be emptied anywhere, as it is not a good practice nor is it ecological.