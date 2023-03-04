For take care of coffee production and to protect the patrimony of the coffee growers of the Sierra Negra, the state government of Puebla delivered 2,300 packages to benefit and increase the management and control of the coffee stem borer worm.

support for producers and producers from Eloxochitlán, San Sebastián Tlacotepec and Zoquitlán, the package will help combat the spread of the plague, which affects coffee production, as well as reducing the production of cherries.

Packages made up of technical equipment and biological inputs of a manual backpack sprayer, traps, insecticide containers, droppers and tools, which will serve to stop the spread of the worm between coffee plantations.

Act that is part of the commitment to the fields of Puebla, especially to the coffee chain, through the strategy of “Recovery of Puebla Coffee Growing”, It has an annual budget of 200 million pesos of state resources.

The health and safety of each of the chains is a fundamental pillar, in order to protect the heritage of families dedicated to the field and guarantee the generation of quality food, which can be taken to new markets inside and outside Mexico.