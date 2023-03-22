Turin is one of the central cradles where Italian motor culture has flourished. After the Second World War, racing in cars is a prevailing desire in society and industry, possibly at modest prices. Thus, highly appreciated figures are those of the developers, such as the engineer Arnaldo Roselli, who at the end of the Thirties created a radial valve cylinder head capable of bringing the power of the Fiat Topolino from 16 to 30 horsepower. Made of cast bronze, the headboard features a typically golden colour, thus being renamed Testadoro. Entrepreneur Giorgio Giusti therefore decided to sponsor the magazine by founding a car manufacturer in 1946 which would produce nine racing models equipped with Testadoro engines. Several drivers alternated at the wheel of the Turin sports prototypes, including the future coachbuilders Nuccio Bertone and Elio Zagato, until the closure of the business in 1951.

The rebirth

The name Testadoro ends up in oblivion for over half a century, until the third millennium. Dario Pasqualini he is quality manager in the iron and steel sector, working in the steel pipe industry. However, technical skills are accompanied by an artistic training, having studied at the art school in the “motoristic” district of Mirafiori, followed by three years at the faculty of architecture. friendship with Paul Giacometto, slab-beating craftsman, he encourages Pasqualini to give vent to his creative vein, being able to count on a hand capable of giving shape to his ideas. Work in the iron and steel sector also prompted him to start researching the history of tubular frames, until he came across the Testadoro brand, which was registered and brought back to life. The reborn Turin reality does not have the objective of mass-production of cars or small cars. On the contrary, the ultimate goal is rediscover the culture of tradition and craftsmanshipincluding that of the boites, the sheet metal workers’ workshops, increasingly rare figures who continue to survive as self-employed workers or in large companies as prototype workers.

The first project was the completion of the Testadoro 1100, a model that has remained incomplete since 1951. The barchetta, designed by Gilberto Colombo for the 1100 Sport Internazionale class, is equipped with an original Fiat 1100 B engine modified according to Testadoro specifications. The elegant appearance in visible aluminum was modeled by the sheet metal worker Paolo Giacometto in the Dario Pasqualini Artistic Workshops in Cumiana.

The Essential Testadoro

Pasqualini, however, does not stop and wants to give shape to a project of his own. Thus was born the idea of ​​Essenziale, a car which owes its name to the simplicity of the materials, being made exclusively of steel, aluminium, glass and wood, without any plastic material. The starting point is an already circulating car, a decision taken to simplify bureaucratic procedures. The choice fell on a BMW powertrain with an in-line six-cylinder mid-front engine, a typical architecture of post-war racing cars. The wheelbase of 2400 mm, the weight distribution and the chrome-molybdenum steel tubular frame are original Testadoro and are in line with all the main historic Italian berlinettas. The style is by Dario Pasqualini and reflects that of the 1950s and 1960s, based on the idea of ​​a hand-worked aluminum veil to be spread over the body.

To promote tradition and craftsmanship, the MAUTO, Turin Auto Museum, will host a live art installation for six months. Until 21 September, visitors will be able to follow step by step the birth of Testadoro Essenziale, which Pasqualini kept was not locked up within the walls of the boita. An initial phase in which only the style model is on display will be followed by the arrival of the large wooden mask and then gradually the various wrought aluminum plates that will make up the car. An important contribution also comes from Carrozzeria Sport in Milan, which deals with the executive design of the chassis, transforming Pasqualini’s hand drawings into CAD models. The first forms of the Testadoro Essenziale can already be admired at the Auto Museum in Turin and can only increase the curiosity for what the final product will be.