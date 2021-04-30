Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin’s undefeated colt, “Essential Quality”, hopes to win the Blue Team’s first title in the Classic Kentucky Derby, which will be held tomorrow in its 147th edition at Churchill Downs in Kentucky, USA. The Kentucky Derby is the oldest in the world and the oldest in the United States, where it was launched in 1875. It is a first-class race dedicated to the 3-year-old class of horses, and the world’s most expensive and high-quality horses participate in the race. Under the supervision of Brad Cox and the leadership of LeSize, «Essential Quality» has a bright white record, and represents Godolphin’s best chance to win this ancient race, which forms the first round of the American Triple Crown, after perfect preparatory races to compete in the classic 10 furlong race, and in His three-year-old Fawzan score showed the diversity of the horse’s capabilities and bravery of the local production stallion “Tabet”

20 horses, including the elite of the three-year-old American horses, will participate in the race. The Godolphin representative must win the confrontation against strong horses such as “Rock Your World”, winner of the Santa Anita Derby in April, and there is “Hayley Mutated”, who is second in place behind “Essential Quality” in the race. The Blue Grass Stakes, as well as the winner of the Florida Derby, “Non Agenda”, while the American coach who won the race six times, Bob Buffett, pays the pony “Medina Spirit”, who is second in Santa Anita Darby.

On the one hand, Newmarket Racecourse in Britain is witnessing today the 1000 Guineas Classic Class 1 race, which has a distance of 1,600 meters, with the participation of the best three-year-olds in Europe. The “Free Alcohol” mare tops the nominations for the prestigious title, after its deserved victory in the Fred Darling Sticks Challenge for the first category at Newbury Racecourse last week. Among the horses defying the title, “Pretty Georges”, winning the same track and distance, under the supervision of Joseph O’Brien, there is “Santa Barbara” by the veteran coach Aidan O’Brien, champion of the last two versions of the race with “Hermosa” (2019) and “Love” (2020).