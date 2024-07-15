Over time, essential oils have become increasingly known, popular and used because of their numerous health and wellness benefits. Essential oils are extracted from plants, trees and flowers and offer various therapeutic properties, as they can be easily incorporated into your routine to improve and take care of different aspects.

Essential Oils: Here’s What You Need to Know About Them

Essential oils are volatile aromatic compounds that are extracts from different parts of plantssuch as flowers, leaves, bark and even roots, and there are different extraction methods, such as cold pressing or steam distillation. Each essential oil is distinguished from the other by its unique chemical composition, which in fact allows for get various benefits for physical and mental health.

In fact, some essential oils, such as lavender and bergamot, are known above all for their calming propertiessince they help reduce stress and anxiety, instead promoting feelings of calm and relaxation. In fact, being in contact with these essential oils stimulates the limbic system of the brainwhich is responsible for emotions and consequently allows you to regulate your mood and reduce stress.

Essential oils also give the possibility of be able to sleep bettersuch as lavender, cedarwood and chamomile. The ideal would be use a diffuser to diffuse them in the bedroom or apply them to specific points, such as the wrists and behind the ears, in order to combat insomnia and promote deeper sleep.

Some oils such as the favorite peppermint, rosemary and eucalyptus have different analgesic and anti-inflammatory propertiesand can therefore be used for massages on painful areas, or they can also be added to a hot bath in order to relieve muscle and joint pain. Furthermore, they are able to also improve blood circulation.

Furthermore, some essential oils, such as oregano, eucalyptus and lemon, have different antimicrobial properties which help strengthen the immune system and consequently give the possibility of protecting the body from infections and diseases.

Precisely thanks to these characteristics, essential oils They are used in various fieldssuch as aromatherapy, which involves the diffusion of oils into the air thanks to a diffuser, but as we have seen also during aromatic baths, massages and even in house cleaning.

Before using essential oils, you must remember to always dilute them since they are highly concentrated and it would also be ideal to follow a patch test before applying them to different areas of the skin, so as to make sure you are not allergic. Obviously they should not be ingested and in the case of a pregnant woman some essential oils are not safe to use.