This is a belligerent book. An amendment to the entirety of the modern worldview. A libel against the age of technological distraction, which is, as you know, the theme of our time. And one of the subjects of an insurgent editorial, Atalanta.

Materialism has its truth (popular and evident), idealism also has it (select and erudite), as well as dualism (modern and effective). The game of philosophy consists precisely in that, in extracting the truths from the different models. “They all convince me,” a poet friend tells me, if they are well exposed and expressed. The Jains of India coined a term to explain it: anekanta. According to this doctrine, the truth is never in one place, each doctrine has its part of it and none can encapsulate the whole truth for the simple reason that it is ineffable. Is philosophy therefore vain? Should we give up opinions, as Nāgārjuna suggested? Not at all, you have to keep trying, although it is always healthy to keep a certain distance from your own and others’ opinions (that are not a burden, much less a throwing weapon). In line with this commitment to sport, the book proposes a vision that can be summed up in the phrase: “Everything perceives and feels.” This doctrine, of course, has its technical name: pampsiquismo.

The fact is that the privilege of perceiving is no longer only ours. The mineral perceives, in a cold and slow way, as much as the plant, in a luminous and humid way (shoot and root), or the human being (avid or contemplative). The impact of desire and impression reaches all things. The model proposed by De Quincey is ancient, his main reference is Plotinus and, among the modern ones, Whitehead and David Ray Griffin. Other of his allies are Leibniz, Goethe and Coleridge. An excellent family, pagan, that revives the worldview of the sāmkhya (which is not mentioned, although there are several references to Vedic thought), but which is present in that Egyptian who taught classes in Rome.

Matter is alive. Breathe light. That is the first of the conclusions of the quantum adventure

Descartes was the first modern because he dared to laugh at Aristotle. Many celebrated it, as they associated the Stagirite with scholasticism, which was a clerical philosophy. They did not know that, with such haste, they were burying the most valuable legacy of that Academy on the hill of a sacred grove, outside the walls of Athens, and of that outstanding student of the divine Plato. Aristotle’s world was a world of qualities, where some bodies fall and others, such as steam or fire, rise, where things have qualities (warm, cold, wet, dry) and an internal principle of movement. Matter is, in a certain sense, alive, and can make movements without being pushed or forced by something external. What defines the physical Aristotelian is that internal dynamics of matter. Hence Descartes calls it “animist physics” and replaces it with a “mechanistic physics”, where what counts is no longer quality, but quantity. The world is mathematized. That clumsy giant step makes the Scientific Revolution possible. And everything continues its course until quantum theory, in the first decades of the 20th century. At that time Paul Valéry said that Physics should recover the sensation. He didn’t get to that point, but at least he recovered the purpose, the intentionality (so phenomenological). That reconquest has not yet been assimilated.

Matter is alive. Breathe light. That is the first of the fundamental conclusions of the quantum adventure. Matter is no longer mechanical, it beats like a heart. Matter is no longer a clock. Matter is flesh, muscle, internal tension. Matter also questions us, requests our gaze (in order to exist) and reflects, as if it were a mirror, our intentions. He speaks to us in the language that we propose. Nature does not appear to be a certain way, rather it appears to be whatever we want it to be. What is includes our intention, our way of looking, our language.

De Quincey sets out to revolutionize the epistemology of modern science. A twist that allows us to perceive nature as something sacred. To do this, we must dismantle the reductionism of materialism and mechanism, which is also, as you know, metaphysics (although it does not want to be). He is intended to bridge the modern split between physical (nature) and psyché (mind or soul). A modern pathology deeply rooted in science, medicine, education, law, and interpersonal relationships. De Quincey proposes to materialize the mind and mentalize matter. Cover up the trench that Descartes dug four hundred years ago. A trench that is still valid and is essential in the uninterrupted war against nature. Francis Bacon suggested putting nature on the rack to reveal his secrets. He did not know then that what she says only reflects our attitude (violent or contemplative). “When the scientist goes in search of the truth, following a unique and continuous path, he exposes himself to capturing only his shadow.” Valéry is saying the same thing that his contemporary Niels Bohr will say. The language we choose (who we are) is reflected in the responses we receive (from Nature). She only reflects our own shadow, theoretical, instrumental.

I end with an objection and several hits from the book. The slip is to consider that consciousness is a process. Consciousness is immutable. It does not and cannot change (in fact, it is the only thing that is still), because it is empty. What does change (and evolve) is its content. There we have that process that we are (and that we are not, since we participate in that immutable consciousness). The successes: the proposal of a “spiritual materialism”, the criticism of a prudish idea of ​​matter (the dream of mechanism), the model of an acentric universe (whose center is in each being that perceives and feels), the stop put to the uses of quantum vision, the certainty that we live on the wire, between chaos and creativity, the idea that any attempt to control a complex system by introducing a fundamental cause will fail. The obsession with control produces catastrophes.

