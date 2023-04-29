An appeal to the Government and the Italian drug agency Aifa so that “efficient initiatives are promptly activated to make up for the shortage of essential medicines, which today limits the quality of treatment for frequent infections in the entire population”. It was launched by the paediatricians of the ACP (Cultural Association of Paediatricians), who with the support of colleagues from Sip (Italian Society of Pediatrics) and Fimp (Italian Federation of Paediatricians), starting from the case of amoxicillin – an antibiotic increasingly difficult to find – they turn the spotlight on “a situation that is becoming chronic and must be prevented, making up for the lack of interest shown by the industry in a production that is too inexpensive to be economically interesting”.

Indeed, specialists point out that amoxicillin, effective and well tolerated, is also a low-cost medicine, as well as crucial for controlling the emergence of resistant ‘super bacteria’. “In the absence of companies willing to continue producing it – they say – we should consider the possible alternatives that a universal healthcare system can provide: for example, our country has a military pharmacological chemical plant with a renowned tradition in the production of first-rate pharmacological products rescue”. Therefore, if the Military Pharmaceutical of Florence could be involved, “it seems instead that there is not too much interest in dealing with this problem: children are perhaps too few and not very important from this point of view – observes the ACP – even if the problem , as mentioned, is not only pediatric”.

“We know that the problem of the shortage of drugs, including amoxicillin, is worldwide – the paediatricians specify – We are aware of the various and complex steps necessary to get a drug on the market, which go from the production of the active ingredient to the packaging, canning up to its marketing, steps that often take place in different countries.However, the availability of drugs declared essential by WHO should be ensured not only in production, but also in distribution, and this – points out the ACP – should be guaranteed by national and international regulatory agencies”.

Therefore the association, with the support of Sip and Fimp, explains that it has “addressed these same considerations to Giorgio Palù, president of Aifa, and to Anna Maria Marra, substitute general manager of Aifa, to forcefully and urgently ask for a solution to this problem , in order to be able to take appropriate care of the health of girls and boys”.