If we have a health problem, we go to the family doctor, who evaluates what to do and, if necessary, prescribes the necessary services on the red or dematerialized prescription of the National Health Service (NHS), for example diagnostic tests, specialist visits, medicines, (scheduled) hospitalization. In the event of an emergency, we call 112/118 to be transported by ambulance to the hospital, or they accompany us directly to the emergency room where we receive first aid from the doctors, who will assess whether hospitalization is needed, for example, for sudden events such as a heart attack or stroke, due to the flare-up of a chronic disease, in the event of a fracture after an accident.