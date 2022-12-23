If we have a health problem, we go to the family doctor, who evaluates what to do and, if necessary, prescribes the necessary services on the red or dematerialized prescription of the National Health Service (NHS), for example diagnostic tests, specialist visits, medicines, (scheduled) hospitalization. In the event of an emergency, we call 112/118 to be transported by ambulance to the hospital, or they accompany us directly to the emergency room where we receive first aid from the doctors, who will assess whether hospitalization is needed, for example, for sudden events such as a heart attack or stroke, due to the flare-up of a chronic disease, in the event of a fracture after an accident.
Children receive the vaccinations they are entitled to free to prevent infectious diseases. The elderly and frail people of any age can get the flu shot without paying anything. Screenings for the early diagnosis of certain tumors are offered free of charge to sections of the population most at risk. These and other activities and services are guaranteed by the National Health Service as they fall within the so-called Essential levels of assistance (Lea)which represent the set of health services that every patient has the right to receive from the State free of charge or by paying the co-pay if due.
December 23, 2022 | 08:13
(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Essential #levels #assistance #performance #services #guaranteed
Leave a Reply