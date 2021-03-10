Yannick Carrasco returned to the team in the derby against Real Madrid after missing the previous three games, against Levante in the Wanda Metropolitano, Chelsea and Villarreal. Simeone had looked for an alternative on the left wing, with minutes for Lemar, Saúl and Lodi in the bedroom, but the Belgian is the one that has best adapted to the new systems of the Cholo.

Against Real Madrid he played inside, ahead of a more profiled Hermoso in a defense of four. However, Carrasco was very attentive to the ascents of Lucas Vázquez, he was a constant help and a danger in attack, becoming a headache for the Galician. At the start of the second half Carrasco had had the second goal in a heads up with Courtois and left a good pass behind to Suárez, that also crashed his compatriot. But at 64 minutes he left his place for João Félix. El Cholo probably wanted to take care of his physique to avoid any relapse, but the team felt his departure remarkably.

Without Carrasco, Atlético lost a bite, round trip and danger down the lane. Like trippier on the right, Carrasco’s return was great news. He has been at a very high level all season and is indisputable both as a lane player and in a more advanced position. In 2020 the coronavirus and physical problems have slowed him down. But his capacity for work and increased deployment after returning from China, has made Carrasco an essential player for Simeone. The Belgian, who is one of the four Atleti players under penalty of sanction together with João Félix, Suárez and Felipe, Apparently he will return to eleven against Athletic and will once again be one of the team’s weapons to do damage on the sides.