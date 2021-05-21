Alberto Fernández announced today a new strict confinement in the country, which will govern from next Saturday and until May 30 with the intention of lowering the coronavirus contagion curve in Argentina.

Although there will be a strict closure of activities and circulation will be limited to the maximum, there are still other tasks – of an inevitable nature – that are excepted: they are those considered essential.

In the new Decree of Necessity and Urgency will appear as excluded from restrictions the same tasks or professions as in the previous two, the norms that were in force during the last five weeks.

This new list, much more numerous than that of the beginning of the quarantine in March 2020, keep leaving out many activities that are part of the daily life of all citizens.

They range from press functions, to health. From funeral work to diplomat. And it includes basic services like security and transportation.

The only circulation permits that will remain valid are those of the essentials, while all the rest will be unsubscribed.

Therefore, those who need to circulate, must enter the CuidAR app and redo the procedure. That includes those who need special or exceptional permits, such as those that allow transit to assist family members.

Delivery services will continue to function. Photo Juano Tesone

Excepted Essential Workers

From Health personnel, through Government officials, and supermarket employees, workers enabled to circulate they are much more than those of March 2020.

Teachers, domestic staff and babysitters, by case, they were left out of the essentiality and they will not be able to travel freely. Or at least that is how they consider it from the Buenos Aires government, as Diego Santilli expressed in a television interview, waiting for the fine print of the decree.

This is the list -published in the previous records of the Official Gazette- of workers and tasks considered essential:

Personal of Health, Forces of safety, Armed Forces, migratory activity, National Meteorological Service, firemen and air traffic control.

Higher authorities of the governments National, Provincial, Municipal and the AUTONOMOUS CITY OF BUENOS AIRES; workers of the National, Provincial, Municipal Public Sector and of the AUTONOMOUS CITY OF BUENOS AIRES, summoned and summoned by the respective authorities.

Staff of the justice services shift, as established by the competent authorities.

Personal foreign diplomat and consular accredited to the Argentine Government.

People who must assist others with disabilities, to relatives who need assistance, to the elderly, to boys, girls or adolescents.

People who must attend to a situation of overwhelming force.

People affected to carry out funeral services, burials and cremations. In such a framework, activities that involve gathering of people are not authorized.

People affected by the care of dining rooms school, community and picnic areas.

Personnel working in the communication services audiovisual, radio and graphic.

Personnel affected by public work. (Although details are expected)

Supermarkets wholesalers and retailers and proximity retailers of food, personal hygiene and cleaning. Pharmacy. Hardware stores. Veterinary. Provision of carafes.

Industries feeding, its productive chain and supplies; personal hygiene and cleaning; of medical equipment, medicines, vaccines and other health supplies, specifically those that make up the value chain and supplies of the productive sectors of food and beverages, personal hygiene and cleaning, medical equipment, medicines, vaccines and other health supplies.

Activities related to the production, distribution and commercialization of agriculture and fishing.

Activities of telecommunications, fixed and mobile internet and digital services.

Activities that cannot be postponed related to foreign trade.

Collection, transport and treatment of waste urban solids, dangerous and pathogenic.

Maintenance of basic services (water, electricity, gas, communications, etc.) and emergency care.

Public transport of passengers, transport of merchandise, oil, fuels and LPG.

Delivery of food, medicines, hygiene products, cleaning products and other necessary supplies.

Laundry services.

Postal services and of distribution of parcels.

Essential security, cleaning and guard services.

Minimum guards that ensure the operation and maintenance of Oil and Gas Fields, oil and gas treatment and / or refining plants, transportation and distribution of electric power, liquid fuels, oil and gas, fuel vending stations and electric power generators .

Sociedad del Estado Casa de Moneda, ATM services, transportation of funds and all those activities that the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic authorizes.

Nuclear Power Plants Operation.

Hotels affected by the health emergency service.

Airport operation.

Operation of garages and parking lots with minimum endowments.

Restaurants, prepared food outlets and fast food outlets, with home delivery services.

Circulation of the ministers of the different cults for the purpose of providing spiritual assistance,

DB