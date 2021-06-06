The Xbox Series X | S consoles were released in November 2020 and whether you were able to buy it on launch day or are still waiting to get one, you have no doubt considered buying some new accessories with your console. Your new Xbox is undoubtedly a console that will have everything to give you the best experience, but there are still some must-have accessories for your Xbox Series X | S.

The importance of these accessories is that tea will make life as a gamer easier and will enhance your experience with next-generation consoles.

Essential accessories for your Xbox Series X | S

This list of essential accessories for your Xbox Series X | S includes several of those gadgets that you have been looking at for hours on Amazon wanting to buy them. From a new controller, with the new colors and designs, to the 1TB NVME SSD memory expansion that Seagate released exclusively for Xbox Series X | S, including the new Xbox wireless headsets, the Seagte HHD for Xbox 4TB and finally the rechargeable battery for the controllers.

New Xbox controller

If we are going to talk about essential accessories for your Xbox Series X | S, the first thing without a doubt are the controls. You probably already know that the Xbox One controller is also compatible with next-gen consoles, which is great. However, the old controller model lacks some features that could make the newer a great buy for you, especially if you are thinking about comfort and responsiveness.

For example, the new controller has a dedicated share button to save clips and captures screen and share them online, a USB-C port to charge the rechargeable battery (which you must buy separately) or to play with it connected, along with some physical and cosmetic improvements to the d-pad and triggers. And also the reduction of latency. It is not a completely new remote, but it does not sell more expensive than the previous ones.

In addition, this remote is also supports a bluetooth connection so you can easily connect it to your phone, iPhone or PC.

Offer Microsoft – Wireless Controller, Red (Xbox Series X)

Share button that allows you to capture and share your screenshots and recordings without problems; easy to pair and switch between compatible consoles, and mobile phones

Includes Xbox wireless and Bluetooth technology to play on consoles, PC and mobile phones

Xbox Wireless Headset

If you need headphones (and also if you don’t), you should consider buying the xbox wireless headset that Microsoft released very recently, and that for a significantly reduced price offers a lot of quality, both in materials and in features. Any analysis you read about these headphones, also in We are Xbox we have one, will tell you that it is comfortable and with an intuitive design that is worth its price.

In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth, so you don’t miss a call while you play (among other uses you can give it). These headphones connect easily like a controller to your console and therefore can allow a simultaneous Bluetooth connection with other devices. Its rotary dials for volume and chat controls make adjustments easy. Do you need something else to consider one of the must-have accessories for your Xbox Series X | S?

Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive

Being the Xbox Series X | S a totally backward compatible console, once you start the new generation you take all your games with you. However, space is a problem. Storing your generations of games on a slower, but much cheaper storage device is a smart way to let you have all your games close at hand without saturating the limited SSD space. Because even though the Xbox Series X | S has 1TB of internal storage, it won’t be enough.

This of course will not come without any price. Compared to the internal SSD, a external hard drive will be slower to load your games, and you will not benefit (with exceptions) from Quick Resume. All in all, if you want to have many games ready to be played, this 4TB HHD is the best option, and that is why it is one of the essential accessories for your Xbox Series X | S

1TB Seagate NVME SSD for Xbox Series X | S

The good news is that Xbox Series X | S can expand its memory with an external SSD specially designed for it, which plugs into the back of the console. The 1TB Seagate NVME memory expansion card allows you to have all the benefits of the internal SSD of the console. But sure, it will cost a lot higher than the 4TB Seagate HHD. With the difference that in the NVME Seagate for Xbox you can install games optimized for the new generation and they will work perfectly.

Microsoft partnered with Seagate to make proprietary SSDs of 1TB that can be inserted in the back of any of the consoles. These SSD storage drives are hands down the best place to store all your new games. This is why this memory expansion card is one of the must-have accessories for your Xbox Series X | S.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S, 1TB, NVMe Solid State Drive (STJR1000400)

HIGH CAPACITY: 1 TB of storage to increase the overall capacity of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S; thanks to it, you can collect thousands of games on four generations of Xbox without compromising performance

EXCLUSIVE FOR XBOX: The storage expansion card compatible with the Xbox Velocity architecture, which provides faster load times, richer environments and a more immersive gaming experience

Removable battery for the controller

Microsoft decided that for this new generation its controls would continue to run on batteries. This may not seem like the best decision to many, and for them there are countless removable batteries that they sell on the market. It is clear that a good option is rechargeable batteries, but these require removal to be recharged. And this can be uncomfortable if you only have a couple of batteries, because you will have to stop playing to recharge them when required.

Instead, the Removable battery for Xbox Series X controller gives you the ability to keep playing, as it is possible to recharge using the USB-C port to charge. Some of the battery options even have recharging cradles that you can put your controller in when you’re not playing to always have it charged and ready for action. With this we close the list of essential accessories for your Xbox Series X | S. You will surely find something upstairs that you wish you had.

