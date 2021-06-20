That the car is going to be the most used means of transport to go on vacation this summer was to be expected and so would 72% of Spaniards, which would lead us to see those again caravans of cars full of families bound for the Spanish coasts, according to data from SIXT. And in a summer as special as 2021, to the usual items that must be carried in the car when embarking on a vacation trip, we must add useful, functional and practical items, capable of taking your next vacation to a new level.

It is a series of proposals from the e-Boutique Citroën, all of them with that evocative and ‘chic’ personality that characterizes the brand, which go from simple molds to make sand figures, if they shape the most iconic models of the brand, they can be the funniest game on the beach ; Flip-flops for the pool, if they are inspired by the color and resistance of a classic Méhari, can become your fetish footwear for this holiday; and a beach bag, equipped with the unmistakable retro flavor of the unforgettable 2CV, can be transformed into your essential accessory for all summer.

Seetroën S19 glasses



Anti-seasickness glasses are already essential for all those who suffer from this sensory conflict in various means of transport, especially in the car. For all of them, Citroën has a model, created in collaboration with the start-up Boarding Ring and the 5.5 design studio, that will allow them to read, watch a series or simply enjoy the scenery while traveling. In addition, they have an attractive transparent frame and a gradient to match the blue liquid that recreates the horizon line. Price: 99 euros.

Isothermal can Thype H Origins



What a good idea it is to have a small thermos capable of cooling us when the sun is hottest. This watertight and isothermal can allows you to keep drinks cold (or hot) for five hours, which, together with its 280 ml capacity, ensures at all times the most refreshing version of your favorite drink, whether on the beach, on a country excursion or in the quiet of a warm summer night. In addition, it is inspired by the mythical Citroën Type H model, so its robustness and ergonomics, perfect for being able to transport it comfortably, are taken for granted. Price: 14 euros.

2CV beach bag Citroën Origins Collection



The idea is that the 2CV beach bag from the Citroën Origins Collection allows you to carry everything you need for the beach while wearing the brand’s characteristic chic style. However, with the perfect dimensions of 48×38 cm and a 9 cm gusset, this bayadère canvas bag exudes the free and nonconformist spirit of the 2CV, so you cannot rule out that it ends up being your bag for everything throughout the summer. Price: 17.60 euros.

Méhari Flip Flops – Citroën Origins



With the new Méhari flip-flops from the Citroën Origins collection you will not only feel fresh and light, but you will also be able to participate in the joyous spirit established by the legendary Méhari in the sixties. Colorful and resistant to water and heat, these fun rubber flip flops are so comfortable that you won’t take them off all day. They are available from size 38 to 45. Price: 14 euros.

Set of 5 centenary sand molds



The e-Boutique Citroën has not forgotten this summer the smallest of the house. For them, the designers of the French firm recover the original collection of five sand molds with which they can fill the beach with replicas of the most remembered models in the history of the brand. With the permission of tablets and consoles, recreating roads, streets and paths, simulating fast-paced races and building a real empire on the beach can become the most fun game for your children this summer. Price: 8 euros.