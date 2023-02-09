All customers of energy company Essent with a variable contract will pay half less from 1 April. That new rate is still above the price ceiling of the government. So only people who consume more electricity and gas than the limit will benefit from that ceiling. According to the energy company, this concerns about half of the people with a variable tariff. The new rates apply through June.
