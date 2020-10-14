Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) has described the city of Essen’s online portal, which citizens can use to report violations of the Corona rules, as a “denunciation portal”. Now the city director of Essen, Peter Renzel, is demanding an apology.

I.In the dispute over a municipal online form that citizens can use to report violations of Corona rules, Essen’s city director Peter Renzel has demanded an apology from Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP).

“I think your post is more than wrong. You should delete it and apologize, ”Renz wrote on Facebook. Kubicki had called the registration form of the city of Essen for corona violations on Facebook as a “denunciation portal”. It was “definitely illegal and should be deleted immediately,” wrote the FDP politician. Essen’s city director criticized that Kubicki himself had neither asked the city nor tried to contact the city.

Photos can also be uploaded

An online form for corona violations has been available on the city’s website since May. According to a spokeswoman, around five reports are received in this way every day, about the same number would be communicated to the city by email, telephone or post.

The form has the title: “Reporting a violation of the Coronavirus Ordinance (Ordinance to protect against new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus)”. The place, date, time and type of violation should be stated, for example not wearing a mask or inadmissible events. Photos of the violation can also be uploaded. The information about yourself is voluntary.

City director Peter Renz emphasized in his personal Facebook entry that the online form had been developed so that the large amount of information that had come to the public order office could be better channeled and to relieve the employees. That does not serve any “denunciation”.