Activists are attempting to prevent the AfD party conference in Essen by holding sit-ins. The police are taking rigorous action in some cases. Tens of thousands of people are taking part in peaceful protests.

Essen – With a mixture of colorful protest and aggressive resistance, demonstrators in Essen are protesting against the AfD federal party conference.

Activists attempted to prevent the delegates from arriving on Saturday morning by blocking roads. There were repeated scuffles with the police, who sometimes used batons and pepper spray. Some delegates were escorted on foot through the angry crowd to the Grugahalle, where the AfD was meeting, under heavy police protection. Eleven police officers and several activists were injured. The party conference began slightly late.

From late morning onwards, the peaceful protest of many citizens dominated: tens of thousands – including many families – took part in a large demonstration through the city in bright sunshine.

Two police officers seriously injured in disruptive action

Two police officers were seriously injured during a disruptive action. Investigators said that as yet unknown perpetrators kicked the two riot police officers in the head as the police were leading a politician through a group of disrupters. The officers were kicked while still lying on the ground. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Seven other officers were slightly injured in the incident in the immediate vicinity of the Grugahalle. The perpetrators were able to hide in the crowd and escape undetected. The police are evaluating video recordings to identify them.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned violent actions on Platform X. “We need strong democratic forces and peaceful protests against right-wing extremism and racism. Nothing can justify violence,” wrote the SPD politician. “My thanks and respect go to the police, who are cracking down on left-wing anarchists. I wish the injured officers a speedy recovery.”

Activists block roads and intersections

Early in the morning, left-wing groups set the tone: the Widersetzen initiative called for sit-ins to block the AfD delegates’ way to the party conference. The activists blocked streets and intersections for several hours. There were repeated clashes with the police. According to the police, several arrests were made.

The police deployed several thousand officers to ensure that the main access roads to the Grugahalle remained clear. A group of people tried to overcome a police cordon at an intersection, the emergency services said. Hundreds of police officers prevented this by using pepper spray and batons. Several ambulances were called, a police spokesman said. Representatives of the activists criticized the police for being too harsh.

Weidel: “Has nothing to do with democracy”

In a shopping street, demonstrators besieged a bakery where AfD politicians were staying. A police spokesman said that police officers escorted the politicians out. The situation was tense.

AfD leader Alice Weidel strongly criticized the protests. “What is happening out there has nothing to do with democracy,” she said at the start of the party conference. Out of concern that the party conference would be disrupted, the police secured the Grugahalle on all sides with massive forces, and water cannons were also stationed. Left-wing extremists had previously threatened violent actions.

Tens of thousands march through the city in a colorful demonstration

The protests of the moderate camp began in the late morning. The central demonstration stretched for several kilometers. Many participants had made colorful posters and demonstrated against intolerance and right-wing extremism. The organizers of the Gemeinsam Laut initiative spoke of 50,000 demonstrators. The police did not initially give their own estimates. “The many thousands of demonstrators in Essen show that there is no place for incitement, hatred and right-wing extremism in North Rhine-Westphalia,” said NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU).

At a meeting organized by the city of Essen in the afternoon, the number of participants fell well short of expectations. A city spokeswoman spoke of “a cumulative total of 25,000 participants” – but the vast majority of them only stayed there shortly after the end of the demonstration.

The AfD federal party conference runs until Sunday. However, no more massive protests are expected on Sunday morning – only a vigil has been announced. The city of Essen had been looking for ways to prevent the AfD party conference for months – but ultimately failed in court. dpa