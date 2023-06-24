The accusation of tax fraud in Esselunga

What would Bernardo Caprotti say today? The man who introduced supermarkets and large-scale distribution to Italy? If the site asks for it in an article Start Magazine.

For decades, the owner of Esselunga has been characterized by repeated attacks on the world of Coops. A system of aid and benefits that he called “scythe and cart” (title of his autobiographical pamphlet) that favored his competitors, accused of unfair competition. but also of “playing dirty to stop Esselunga”.

In 2007 Caprotti wrote to Il Sole 24 Ore accusing the co-ops of “paying half the taxes”, political cover-ups by left-wing parties, monopoly positions in entire regions. In short, the way cooperative galaxies operate is “disastrous and dangerous for the market”.

