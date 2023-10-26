Esselunga, revenues at 4.63 billion. And the repayment of the bond is done without new debt

Esselunga made headlines in the financial world by repaying a 500 million euro bond without resorting to new debt. This move is a sign of the company’s strong commitment to reducing debt and demonstrates the financial solidity of the group, despite the challenges that the large-scale retail sector faces, including price increases, falling consumption and pressure on margins due to the impoverishment of shopping cart. Corriere della Sera reports it.



The redemption of the 0.875% coupon issue occurred at a time when market conditions and interest rates are not favorable for new financing operations. This move demonstrates that the financial commitment necessary to complete the reorganization of the family, after the death of founder Bernardo Caprotti, no longer represents a burden for the Esselunga group.

At the moment, another 500 million euro bond remains, expiring in 2027. The payment of the listed securities is supported by the financial results of the first half of the year, which showed an increase of turnover by 7.3%, reaching 4.63 billion euros. This increase was driven by the increase in prices, but also highlighted a recovery in sales volumes, in a retail market context that is expected to close the year in negative territory.

The company’s profitability is growing, with an increase from 215 to 358.5 million euros in the first half of 2023. This period was characterized by investments to keep prices stable in a context of significant inflation. These investments have begun to bear fruit, together with Esselunga’s adhesion to the anti-inflation pact launched by the government. This pact led to a price freeze on 40 products from Esselunga’s “Smart” line and the application of a 20% discount on a selection of Esselunga brand products. These strategies led to a 15% increase in sales volumes.

Esselunga maintained the pace of investments, which amounted to 177.3 million euros in the first half of the year. During this period, new stores were opened in Albenga and Genova San Benigno. In the second half of the year, a new supermarket was inaugurated in Rome and the Turin store in Corso Bramante was expanded. Later in the year, Esselunga plans to open a store in Cascina Merlata in Milan on November 15thtogether with a LaESSE and the expansion of the new store in Mantua.

In summary, Esselunga demonstrates its resilience and financial solidity with the repayment of the bond without resorting to new debt, and continues to invest in its future while maintaining an ongoing commitment to customers and the expansion of its stores.

