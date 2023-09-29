Esselunga, useful to the stars. Six-monthly report approved

The Board of Directors of long S approves the half-yearly report. In 2023, the supermarket chain recorded sales of €4,638.0 million, recording a growth of 7.3% compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

THE shelf prices recorded an average increase of 9.8%, compared to average increases of price lists from suppliers equal to 10.5%. The relative convenience in sales prices was maintained with 0.8 percentage points below the average Trading Area and with 0.8 percentage points below the average of national market (Source NRPS Nielsen).

The recurring gross operating margin is equal to €358.5 million (7.7%), compared to €214.6 million (5.0%) in the first half of 2022. The operating result is equal to €112.8 million (2.4%), compared to €30.7 million (0.7%) in the 1st half of 2022.

Net profit, however, amounted to €53.5 million (1.2%) compared to €2.7 million (0.1%) in the first half of 2022. long S invested €177.3 million. Two stores were opened during the first half of 2023 (Albenga and Genova San Benigno). The adjusted net financial position is negative for €1,680.2 million and is affected by the seizure ordered on 22 June 2023 by the Milan Prosecutor’s Office for €47.8 million.

