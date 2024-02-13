Esselunga, Marina Caprotti and the unpublished revelations about her father Bernardo

long S it is now an empire, currently it counts 191 points of sale with a sales destined to surpass the 9 billion euros in the 2023 budget, it employs 26,000 people and has almost 6 million loyal customers. All this success is due to Bernardo Caprotti, who in 1957 had brought supermarkets to Italy with Nelson Rockefeller. Now the daughter Marina has decided to relaunch its long seller “Scythe and cart” which has become a classic of liberal thought, back in bookstores this morning with a “Letter to Dad” written by you, the president of the Esselungaand a touching preface by Senator for Life Liliana Secretsthat of Caprotti, who died in 2016 a week before turning 91, she was a friend until the end. “It seemed like the best way to me – Marina tells Il Corriere della Sera – to reply to a child who launches his accusations only seven years after his parent's death. If my father had been alive, he would have for sure reacted. I did it for him“.

The reference – continues Il Corriere – is to his step brother who said that his father hid the birth of his little sisterthat is, her, to the other two children first read, who studied at the Institut Le Rosey, in Switzerland. “I never called him half-brother. To me he remains my brother, even though We haven't spoken to each other for about twenty years. He and my father were two opposite personalities. One hunter, the other environmentalist; one loved dogs, the other cats; one had never seen a football match, the other was a fan. Of an austere character, my father had a degree in law, not psychology. “Marina remembers what a person his father was.”Loving. On Saturday, after the supermarket tour, he came home with shopping bags and together we set out shell the peas“. And he swears that Esselunga will never give in. “I renew the promise with his own words: “No one, God willing, will be able to get their hands on the Esselunga. No 'consortium', no provincial raiders, no inexperienced competitors, no assault financiers”.