Over 350 Italian and French products in the Esselunga online catalogue

Over 1400 wine labels for sale online, produced by over 350 Italian and French producers. With the aim of serving all Italian regions, not just those in the Centre-North”. This is Esselunga’s new objective, as reported by Corriere della Sera. “The ribbon cutting of Enoteca Esselunga is set for Tuesday 14 November when the curtain will rise on the digital shelf of enoteca.esselunga.it the offer of quality labels will appear at prices ranging from 10 to a thousand euros and names such as Ferrari, Krug, Château Mouton Rothschild, Dom Pérignon, Sassicaia, Tignanello, Cervaro della Sala”.

According to the Corriere della Sera, “is an exclusive selection that the 5.6 million Fidaty customers, plus the entire large market, they will not find in the classic wine shops located in the group’s 88 superstores. It is a strategic step for the group chaired by Marina Caprotti because from Tuesday Esselunga will present itself on the fine wine market as a play company”. Launching the challenge to its competitors: from Tannico, which is headed by Campari with 50% each Moët Hennessy of the LVMH group, at Callmewine, Bernabei and vino.com.

