The companies that produce pasta for Esselunga, Carrefour, Eurospin, Lidl and other supermarkets and discount stores

The world of private labels, produced by third-party companies for large-scale retail companies, is vast. Often, these companies take on the needs of several customers with products that are identical to each other and even equal to those marketed under their own name. Let’s see who produces the pasta for the best-known supermarkets and discount stores.

Who produces pasta for Carrefour

Carrefour dry semolina pasta is produced by Ghigi.

Dry egg pasta is instead of colussi (which doesn’t just make biscuits).

Fresh pasta, both semolina and egg, is produced Maffei.

The fresh stuffed pasta is produced by Lo Scoiattolo ravioli factory of Lonate Ceppino (VA).

The potato gnocchi, on the other hand, are from “Good gourmet company”, present on the market with the brand Patamore.

The Carrefour Selection pasta line is instead produced by Labor pasta factorya company in the Salerno area that operates mainly on behalf of third parties.

The top line of regional inspiration made in Carrefour is produced by different companies: the dry semolina pasta with the “di Gragnano IGP” denomination is produced by Liguori pasta factorythose with the denomination “of Naples” from Art and Pasta from Boscoreale (NA), fregola and malloreddus are made by the Sardinian pasta factory brunduthe formats with the “di Puglia” denomination instead come from Casa Milo pasta factory.

The Emilian Garganelli are produced by Andalines (Cento, FE), the dry egg pasta of the Marche tradition from The Campofilonethe Piedmontese tajarin from allemandi (Carru, NC).

Who produces pasta for Esselunga

Subscribe to the newsletter

