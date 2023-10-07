Esselunga commercial and communication between ex-spouses: an opportunity to reflect on the condition of separated people

Giulia Sapi, Lombard President of the Italian Association of Lawyers for the Family and for Minors





We are in the second week of debate on one spot of a large company distribution which tells the story of one couple of separated parents with a daughter who tries to make them communicate. We lawyers have carefully read in recent days the many positions taken on this message, which has become an opportunity for divisions on a topic that is at the center of our everyday experience, both as professionals than as citizens. This is why the opportunity can be seized, outside the controversiesto share a positive contribution for the future.

READ ALSO: Esselunga and the commercial of discord, we are victims of a do-goodism that dies hard

That commercial photographs one reality that we family relations lawyers have seen every day for years and that we live alongside couples who separate or divorce. The data of recent years in Italy speak of a Around 60% of couples with children break up and around 90% of separations are consensual. Data that says two things. That is, first and foremost the old theory that families remained together for their children no longer coincides with the reality of Italian society and therefore this forces everyone to try to deal with separations more and more from the children’s point of view.

Secondly, compared to the overall number, few couples end up arguing in court. However, this data should not be read superficially: in fact, behind the many consensual separations there are not always relationships of dialogue and communication between the two ex-spouses. And this means for children, and in particular for children, to still find themselves in the middle of a communication that is interrupted or dries up, as that commercial partly tells us.

Then without making moral judgments it would instead be useful seize the opportunity offered by a commercial product, but at the same time inevitably social as that message is, to everyone try to take some steps forward. Starting from seeking us lawyers, together with the families and the entire world of justice, to favor methods and choices in separations that help promote communication within what was a united family.

If we think that in separations there is often a fight over the custody of the children for the recognition or otherwise of the right of one of the parents to remain in the house that belonged to the family, we understand that we lawyers should try to help these parents to find new solutions that always have the children’s interests and their peaceful growth as priority. And we understand that immaterial communication must be at least as central as the material situations that inevitably change.

Taking this stimulus from the ongoing debate would help to improve one a reality that should no longer be hidden. And perhaps it would also give some more ideas to politicians, who can concretely intervene further on legislation to make many steps forward compared to the current situation, which directly or indirectly affects the relative majority of Italians and above all millions of young people. The key word is communication.

*Lombarda President of the Italian Association of Lawyers for the Family and for Minors

Subscribe to the newsletter

