Esselunga, Conte's “bonuses” behind the construction site tragedy

The construction site long S collapsed last February 16th in Florence and its victims are an Italian tragedy. In the sense that it is a consequence of reckless action typical of our country, where efficiency is confused with savings and liberalism with slavery. This is a fatal problem and that is what goes by the name of “subcontracting jungle”.

To get an idea of ​​the chain he carries with him construction site in Florence just look at the list of companies involved in the work: there are officially more than 60 companies that in one way or another attended the construction site. An impressive number that recalls a film from the past, “Avanti c'è posto…”, with Aldo Fabrizi.

Everyone jostles and everyone squeezes in. Everyone runs to find a seat on the Bengodi tram. They range from large earthmoving companies, to those that deal with foundations and poles, up to prefabricated companies. There is no shortage of companies restorationsOf installersup to the companies responsible for safety and to those assigned to waste disposal and here we should open another tragic chapter that has destroyed and deteriorated the environment, causing illegal landfills to grow like mushrooms.

But how long is the chain of subcontracts? Theoretically it is infinite, thanks to European regulations which push an absolutely deregulated market. The longer the subcontracting chain, the greater the risk that it will fail construction site safety. In fact, each new entry corresponds to an economic outlay and in the end the more full the tram is, the less there is left for safety which is generally considered by entrepreneurs to be a nuisance, a bureaucratic task which costs money and time and which therefore needs to be done as best as possible, with the results that we can all see before our eyes.

The strange thing is that even the builders Reeds they express themselves against wild deregulation. For example Rossano Massaiwho is responsible for the Tuscany Region says: “Like i labor unions, we too are deeply opposed to total liberalization on private construction sites. We ask that private construction sites be treated like public ones. European pronouncements are going in the wrong direction. Construction workers must be present on construction sites with the sector contract and after having completed all the necessary training courses. However, with cascading subcontracts on construction sites you can find anything, especially after the season of bonuses construction companies have sprung up like mushrooms, but they have neither training nor qualifications.”

It's here Massai captures another fundamental point, namely that of the “bonus season”, the wicked populist practice desired by the government in office then presided over by Giuseppe Conte which created a chasm in the public budget paving the way for rapacious and sometimes shady companies that have descended on millions of defenseless condominiums, hoarding public and private money and often even making big rip-offs under the threat of “losing the bonus” if the condominiums themselves reported the irregularities .

The other point is that by lengthening the broth of the subcontracts what also comes into play is the training which seems like a secondary detail but is instead fundamental because the workers are often included in the metalworking contract and not the construction contract, for the convenience of the client. It goes without saying that in the list of more than 60 companies no one knows exactly “who does what” and control of the chain of command and logistics. The construction site thus becomes a kasbah crowded with dwarfs and dancers whose origin and origin no one ultimately knows.

Another element is the frantic search for the “maximum reduction”, a rule that appears to be one of efficiency but in reality is equivalent to dancing on the sharp threshold of a volcano without any safety net, because precisely “it costs too much”. Those who lose their lives in the end are the ones workers, the last link in the chain, the weakest, the most defenseless, the most defenseless, the most desperate. They are often men fleeing from wars, poverty and dictatorial regimes who are just looking for a crust of bread for them and their families but more and more often they only find a beam that falls on them killing them, as happened last week in the beautiful and civilized Florence .