Essay | When we look at a person, we see history and Finland, writes Li Andersson in her essay on Märta Tikkanen’s book The love story of the century

Qwhen we tell stories about Finland, Finnishness and humanity, we always make a choice about whose stories we tell. There are always many truths, perspectives and experiences in the fabric of history. Some of these will be told as stories in history books, but many remain untold and forgotten when the generations change to the next ones.

For me, history is present above all in people and humanity, not in heads of state, leaders or politicians. Also in the narratives of the history of the labor movement, the individual person is too often left to belong to a group, in front of which are the leaders. If we look at a person, we end up seeing a lot more – also about ourselves and our own time.

In 1978, Märta Tikkanen published a work of poetry The love story of the century (translated by Eila Pennanen). It is still the single book that has had the greatest impact on me. In few words, it tells a huge story about humanity, love and the struggle for equality. It is a raw, honest and multidimensional story about family: alcoholism, generational chains and a woman’s struggle for her own space and becoming respected. It paints a picture of living for others and the invisible work that keeps the family together. It tells about human unreasonableness, violence and getting lost in addiction.

At the same time, as its name suggests, it is the story of the love of the century and the spiritual connection between two talented people; of silence where words are not needed. About love, which is colored by insults and hatred at the same time. And even though the core of the work is an individual’s experience, the other person is always present in it as well.

The depiction of alcoholism looks deeper than the surface of male suffering and self-blame: it shows transgenerational trauma that no amount of drinking or contrite apologies can fix. It shows a personality shaped by addiction, around whose whims the family and children have learned to live.

A very honest description / of alcoholism / say the wise men of the cultural circles // What is the reason / that none of them / even notices / that the smell is missing?

The love story of the century was a great success when it came out and was translated into more than twenty languages. The reason behind the success was probably the fact that many women can identify with the world of experience and pain that Tikkanen describes with his words.

It is easy to think of the story as very Finnish, but at the same time there is also something truly universal in it. It is a story about all those women who have been able to take responsibility for themselves, their children, their home and their spouse over the years.

Of those women who are stretched again and again, who too often have had to ignore their own dreams, needs and interests – even their entire vocation or career. About those women who get to hear that they always do wrong or are the wrong kind, no matter what they do. It is the story of all those women who have been able to maintain their sense of self-worth under the cross pressure of being afraid of their spouse and supporting the walls of the home.

“ The world will never be finished.

“Live first, write then” was the motto of Märta Tikkanen, who lived with her writer partner Henrik Tikkanen for 28 years. First you have to take care of paid work, children and home; it was possible to write at night and in the evenings. And fortunately, Märta continued to write.

As long as I have my job / I have a road to walk / my own way when I go / Seventeen minutes on the bus / when I can’t read / or spin a poem in my head / or just think about something difficult / related to that place / that has just claimed me / completely / before the next place / that claims me / has swallowed me up // As long as I have / to wear out my invigorating / numbing work / I’ll have a place / without you / so that I can / come home / to you again

To me The love story of the century expresses the work that women from one generation to the next have done to change their own lives and society. The history of Finland is the story of women who have raised their voices together demanding the right to vote or represent themselves. It’s a story about exposing oneself in a situation where there is no other option: the struggle for, for example, child benefits, more equal marriage, the subjective right to early childhood education and equal pay. A struggle for the right to one’s own bodily integrity and the power to decide one’s own body.

Taking up this work has meant facing belittlement, opposition and being made invisible from generation to generation. None of these achievements or social reforms have come true without resistance – there’s always someone who thinks you’re doing it wrong. That’s why, from generation to generation, this work has required people to be able to act for change. And so it still demands of us.

Märta Tikkanen said in an interview at one time that every generation has to fight its own equality battles. The idea can be continued in such a way that the world will never be finished: we always have a chance for better – and there is always also a risk of worse. After the end of the Cold War, many proclaimed the “end of history” and the final global breakthrough of liberal democracy. However, over the years, optimism about social and human development has crumbled. Many countries have seen steps taken backwards in terms of gender equality. Progress should not be taken for granted.

We like to talk about Finland as a model country for equality, but at the same time Finland is one of the most dangerous countries in the EU for women and girls. Gender-based violence and intimate partner violence are still extremely common: According to the Statistics Finland’s survey, 57 percent of women have experienced physical violence, sexual violence or threats by someone. For men, the corresponding share is 46 percent.

Because The love story of the century is still as relevant as when it was published. And so we must continue to work here and now through our own actions. Tikkanen beautifully describes how political changes do not require superhuman qualities, exceptional courage or special individuals. They come from all of us, and the force behind the action is something more mundane: the fear that otherwise everything will just continue as it is.

They think that I / out of courage / choose a fight / no, I have to / try to change // They think that I / for joy / choose a challenge / no, it is because of fear / fear that everything will just continue // They think that I am thick-skinned / when I fight and I insisted / no, I’m crying / but I can’t do anything else

