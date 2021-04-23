Essay | When the author Juhani Karila changed the gender of the protagonist of the novel, a miracle happened

I wrote my first novel in a state of great enthusiasm.

I had been brewing the idea for a few years now Old age and the sea from a suit that would be located in Lapland. Instead of the Atlantic, the stage would be a pond, and instead of half a ton of marlin, a small pike would catch the line.

The drama itself would arise from the same materials as On Hemingway: Catching fish would be incredibly laborious.

When the text was ready in less than a hundred pages, I showed the output to my spouse.

I waited for the avalanche of praise. Eventually, the spouse got up from the laptop and said he has one suggestion.

“Well what,” I believed.

“Change the protagonist from a man to a woman.”

I sighed in pain. Anything except this.

According to my spouse, the thing would be substantially better. “A woman fishing! You can’t see that anywhere. ”

I said I knew I was writing a lot through men, but it felt natural. I was a man myself. Or, I wasn’t at all sure I could describe a woman’s consciousness. The female protagonists written by men are often embarrassing, I was passionate, and I didn’t want to succumb to the same.

My spouse said all I had to do was change the protagonist’s name. Everything else could be kept the same.

I said no one would believe it. Without further ado, the character’s psyche should be rebuilt completely new.

“Why?”

I couldn’t say anything about that. Sure, I had explanations, but they sounded so idiotic in my head that I kept quiet.

I raised my hand and promised to try. That’s how we would see it.

I came back to work. Along with the fishing trip, the protagonist remembered his beloved youth, a woman, and I decided to change the names of the characters by heart. A man would become a woman, a woman a man.

I started reading the text from the beginning and changed the names as I came across them. The further I got, the more I rejoiced.

This was damn good.

In the evening, I mesos my spouse happily. Just like a story rinsed with clean rainwater!

The reason was suddenly quite clear. The new version, in which a woman wandered through a swamp to a pond and struggled with a pike, felt so fresh because traditionally in “nature versus man” setups, humanity is always represented by a man.

Robinson Crusoe, Moby Dickin whalers, Mr. Flies, At the mercy of the wilderness… the list is endless.

As my spouse summed up, “A woman represents at most her gender.”

And it wasn’t just about that. Because I had originally written the person as a man, it lacked the drag poisoned by the male gaze: the sexist wrinkling in the details of appearance, supposedly feminine gestures and thoughts.

With male writers there is such a hard hurry to prove that hey listen, here goes a woman that the character is never freed from presenting her sex and is allowed to be herself. Man.

It was painfully obvious why I hadn’t come to think of all this before. I hadn’t needed to. Men have written about men in the world page. No one questions that.

In addition to the pike chasing and love story, I had a plot plot in the novel. A constable ran on the protagonist’s hocks, and I also made him a woman.

The reform further boosted the whole. I had constructed a classic solver character from the police; a silent grandfather who tirelessly traces his target.

As a woman, this type also radiated remarkable freshness. He was obsessed with fulfilling his duties, was confident in his abilities, and experienced no need to please anyone. He seemed to carry a secret that I wanted to find out for myself.

Now there were two women at the center of my work. I avoided describing their thinking at length, which made them impenetrable to a certain point. The solution emphasized action. I gave the duo a lot to do; kilometers of swamp to be needed, resistance to be defeated and special crowds to be interrogated. They simply did not have time to wade their femininity.

Shaking branched into smaller and smaller streams, and I needed to expand the milieu. Next to the swamp and pond, a whole village was born, whose peculiar community became a central element of the novel.

The original idea for the Hemingway pastis shrank into the background. It did not matter. The deeper I dug into the story, the better I understood what I actually wanted to express.

I photographed the Eastern Lapland mentality and celebrated the diversity of life. I filled the drill with birds, insects and magical creatures. By opening the mosquito’s anatomy, I tried to show how imaginative monsters live all around us. That mosquito is as wonderful as a troll the size of a yard sauna.

Although my strict line was not to refer to the gender of my protagonists at all, I wrote misogynistic tones in the village atmosphere. I think they were realistic. My intention was to underline how irrational ways in which women’s abilities in our society are underestimated.

Everything however, did not go into the tube.

There is a passage in the book where a woman recalls how she was repeatedly beaten by her husband. The act prompted the woman to embark on a project that is of great significance to the plot.

My solution annoys me in retrospect because it’s extremely common to motivate female characters with a tough background story. It is often associated with sexual abuse or rape.

The problem with this type of building is that the effort of a woman’s actions is a threat created by the man and not the woman’s own characteristics or goals.

The author does not help to explain how he wants to highlight the existing inequality, as he only produces more material in which women are tortured and killed.

I do not demand censorship for the violence experienced by women. I’ll just point out that there are already a lot of such stories.

Small pike fishing appeared in late fall 2019. The female image in the book has been praised ever since.

A comment on the Goodreads site says, “Few male (supposed) writers choose women as their protagonists, and even fewer manage to draw their female characters respectfully and leave the harmful and hostile tropics to themselves. But here Karila succeeds. ”

I am immensely proud of the comment. The truth is that I have always thought of myself as a supporter of equality, but my actions prose on its behalf have not been significant.

Before I published two novels, collections of short stories, in 2013 and 2016. The books I am still satisfied with a style, but in substance would do something differently now.

It’s true that art doesn’t tolerate programmatic badly, but I still don’t feel like I’ve compromised on Small Pike Trapping. Vice versa. The changes in the protagonists brought more depth to my story.

Literature, especially in its history, is so strongly inclined towards patriarchy that it is difficult to justify to oneself that it does nothing about it.

Anu Silfverbergin You have been seen to quote from the essay: “… I now have these new spectacles and accidentally glued them to my head with super glue, and if I try to remove them, my head will tear.”

That’s why the protagonist of my next novel is also a woman.