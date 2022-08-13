Essay | What is left of international law when I graduate?

The underestimation of the annexation of Crimea made us think more closely about what we are even now ready to close our eyes to. What is left of international law when I graduate, asks HS journalist and law student Adina Nivukoski in her essay.

When Russia invaded Crimea, I was 14 years old.

The only thing I remember about it was the discussion about cheese. Finnish cheese is no longer sold in Russian stores.

When, at the age of 22, I sat down for my first lecture on the basics of international law, Russia had just invaded Ukraine.

I am studying European law and international law in my first year. In the course, we went through the horrors committed by Russia in Ukraine week by week from the point of view of international law.

Gradually, I began to feel not only inconsolable, but also a little guilty.

I remember thinking about the cheese discussion and that I should have remembered more from that time.

It was the West’s powerless reaction to the annexation of Crimea that ultimately enabled the irreversible violation of international law. It sent a signal that we are not ready to defend our shared values ​​or international law.

The underestimation of the annexation of Crimea also makes us think more closely about what kind of things we are ready to close our eyes to right now. And if this continues, what will be left of international law when I graduate?

Cheeses destined for the Russian market ended up in stores in Finland because Russia banned their import in 2014. It was about counter-sanctions that Russia imposed after Western countries imposed economic sanctions on Russia due to the occupation of the Crimean peninsula. The picture is from Imatra’s Prisma.

Although the European Union has shown its strength in many ways in the face of the crisis in Ukraine, are we ready to change in the EU as well?

Are we ready to make trade relations conditional on, for example, an improvement in the human rights situation of China’s Uyghurs?

If we don’t, so what if China invades Taiwan?

At the same time as the European Parliament was visited heated debate about Uyghur rightsthe commission went fast new investment agreement with China.

At the same time, already up to a million Uyghur Muslims was said to have been confined to re-education camps in Xinjiang in western China. There have been reports from the camps about mental and physical violence faced by the Uyghurs. The Uighurs have been forced to renounce Islam and swear allegiance to the Communist Party.

Human rights organizations are inviting ongoing situation as ethnic cleansing and cultural genocide.

Uyghur prisoners were photographed at a re-education camp in China’s Xinjiang in 2017.

Investment agreement between the EU and China is currently frozen, and its future is being discussed again. However, the freeze was not a direct sign of the EU’s directness towards the Uyghurs, but a consequence China’s sanctions against the EU. The sanctions imposed by China were, in turn, due to the fact that the EU’s Human Rights Committee imposed sanctions against four Chinese officials involved in re-education camps.

The commissioner responsible for the commission’s trade Valdis Dombrovskis comment however, to Politico that Brussels still believes the investment agreement will be beneficial to Europe. So it seems that the EU’s intention is to continue negotiations as long as China removes the sanctions.

So what does this all mean?

The fact that the implementation of international law is often completely dependent on the will of politicians and how much they are willing to look through the fingers at the actions of their trading partners.

Now those who commit atrocities can, after breaking all the rules of international law, ask us: “Well, what are you going to do?” And we do nothing because we are completely dependent on them financially.

International law after the world wars, the foundation has been based on basic human rights. In addition to that, however, international law covers much more, from private matters to international trade.

Over time, the perception of human rights, equality or sustainable development has changed. This has created pressure to reconsider the adequacy of the tools of international law and how they are applied.

In recent years, the human and fundamental rights base of international law has appeared as a rubber band between countries, which each country stretches in turn to get names on trade papers and money to move.

The implementation of international law has been almost entirely dependent on where we in the international community draw the line. In turn, how much do we allow, for example, our trading partners to stretch the borders without sanctions?

International law can work well in times of peace, but it fails in crises. The reason is that we have tied ourselves so economically to countries like Russia and China that we have almost had to to close our eyes or at least live with their actions that violate human rights.

Its China also knows this, as it tries to influence political decisions in the world that it does not like.

China has imposed export restrictions to, among others, Australia, South Korea and Japan in an effort to influence the countries’ political policies. When Taiwan got its own embassy in Lithuania, instead of diplomatic speeches, China put the curtains on Lithuania economically.

The EU responded to this by taking the matter forward to the World Trade Organization, the WTO, but left Lithuania relatively alone. It was a set win for China. It was confirmed that even in the EU it is known that the sanctions against China are for the Europeans like shooting themselves in the foot financially.

Since Finland alone cannot save the situation, the EU has a significant opportunity – and obligation. China should be given a signal that the EU is also ready to act more decisively.

It does not mean that, for example, all sanctions are a magic solution.

Professor of International Law Martti Koskenniemi is aptly stated, that sanctions have only worked well a few times.

Even by force the question arises: who will international law ultimately protect if its tools are not reevaluated?

Chinese Uighurs? Ukrainian children? Afghan women?

The answer is straightforward.

It protects those whose lives we are willing to put a monetary value on.

Ukrainians rested after shoveling open a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine. Forensic medicine experts from the French gendarmerie had come to examine the mass grave.

The reason is not in international law, which does clearly prohibit violations committed by states. Instead, the reason lies in the completely contradictory trade and energy policies of the states implementing it.

In the end, the EU and Finland were ready to put a monetary value on Ukraine and break the energy dependence on Russia.

Presently Germany is preparing The China strategy, which aims to reduce Germany’s economic dependence on China. Economists have warned that it will impoverish Germany.

These value choices have not been made by the UN Security Council charged with power politics, but they could be made by the world’s largest internal market, the EU. When this was done in the situation in Ukraine, it paid off: The Russian economy is collapsing.

Is it The stretching of the rubber band has come to an end now that we have all seen what happened in Ukraine in Butša or in Borodyanka?

And what it looks like when it finally snaps off? When a trading partner no longer just stretches the principles of international law, but breaks them completely? In Ukraine, people are already asking whether the criteria for genocide are met, and the situation for the Uyghurs does not look bright.

Will the situation in Ukraine really change us, or will we be horrified now and return to treating international law like a rubber band, waiting to see where it will break next?