Essay | We need to stop lying about a better life and understand how deep the crisis of literacy is

“The importance of literacy should not be shed on the heart of the heart-warming novel Finlandia, because it does not matter whether a person reads heart-warming novels in order to succeed in society,” Silvia Hosseini writes in her speech.

One should not lie that reading life is a better life. Instead, one should see how profound changes the literacy crisis demands, writes Silvia Hosseini in her speech at the turn of the year.

“Reading life is a better life, ”writes Otava’s written director Minna Castrén On the Reading Campaign website. Is not. The most valuable reading experience can break down, make you cynical. “Then it starts to rain shit,” he concludes Roberto Bolaño novels Chilean night call (2007).