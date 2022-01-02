Monday, January 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Essay | We need to stop lying about a better life and understand how deep the crisis of literacy is

by admin
January 2, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“The importance of literacy should not be shed on the heart of the heart-warming novel Finlandia, because it does not matter whether a person reads heart-warming novels in order to succeed in society,” Silvia Hosseini writes in her speech. Picture: Rami Marjamäki

One should not lie that reading life is a better life. Instead, one should see how profound changes the literacy crisis demands, writes Silvia Hosseini in her speech at the turn of the year.

“Reading life is a better life, ”writes Otava’s written director Minna Castrén On the Reading Campaign website.

Is not. The most valuable reading experience can break down, make you cynical. “Then it starts to rain shit,” he concludes Roberto Bolaño novels Chilean night call (2007).

Related topics

.
#Essay #stop #lying #life #understand #deep #crisis #literacy

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

More than 31 thousand fires in Iraq during 2021...Who wants to make it a country of fires?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.