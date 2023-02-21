Essay | We moved to a new area, and the air closet in the kindergarten immediately started to rustle – This is school shopping through the eyes of a parent

I was naive and thought that a good parent could send their child to any nearby school. I believed that segregation was such a serious problem that it would definitely be addressed, writes a parent from Helsinki in his essay.

School shopping is also because the 8-year-old is afraid of being left alone, because every friend has participated in another school’s entrance exam, writes a parent from Helsinki. The essay is exceptionally published anonymously.

It begins on a whim. A small person in the back seat of the car is sensitive to a heart-wrenching cry. “I’ll stay here all alone.”

This is what school shopping is like in Helsinki. The fact that an 8-year-old child is afraid of being alone, because almost every friend has just participated in another school’s entrance exam. It’s the only way to avoid the upper grades of a disreputable neighborhood school.