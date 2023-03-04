Essay | Tove Jansson’s beloved Summer book is particularly relevant again: Horror is part of life, and therefore it should not be avoided

When you die? the child asked. He replied: Soon. But it’s none of your business.

Tove Jansson’s The summer book in the beginning it is early morning. Moss smells of moisture, the surface of the earth steams. Grandma is looking for her false teeth, and little Sophia wants to ask about death. Grandma is a grumpy and nimble creature, whose old age is wisdom, but also shock, dizziness, sadness and rebellion. He is above the norms of family and society.