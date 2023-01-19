Essay | Three years ago, rock star Ville Malja gave up all intoxicants in one fell swoop, and now it’s time to say a sincere thank you

Ville Malja became known as the singer and guitarist of the band Lapko. He got sober on December 15, 2019.

Rock musician and photographer Ville Malja has been completely sober for over three years. Sobriety was preceded by everyday life where you could get a drink without waiting in line and work was done drunk. The best way to face life is to dare to look in the eyes, but all the time there are continuations in mind, which you miss, Malja writes in her essay.

I was supportive drunk, but I still vividly remember the yellow taxi pulling up the winding country road towards the courtyard of the boutique hotel. The heavy rain pelted the car windows, and the driver in the front seat chattered with an Indian accent. The sounds of the rain combined with the driver's way of speaking created a magical atmosphere in the car.