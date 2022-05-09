Essay | This spring, Putin has killed without hesitation not only the Ukrainians but also the young people of Russia – their tanks will not be seen in the parade on Victory Day

Among other things, intercontinental Jars missiles were presented at the 2021 Victory Day parade at Moscow’s Red Square.

“The pent-up rage is unleashed, the bile is boiling with national fervor, the threats to the outside world are to be blamed on Crescendo, intensifying, because otherwise nothing seems any more,” Heikki Aittokoski writes in his essay.

It is MondayMay 9, 2022. In Russia, the president Vladimir Putin wake up to victory day. The nation is marching at his pace, there is a parade on the Red Square, the steps have been agreed and everything is going according to plan.

So it’s going well today. The news images of the Red Square show intact Russian tanks.