Essay | “This almost never happens to debut novels”: Meri Valkama, who won the HS literature prize, tells about the year that changed everything

Meri Valkama won the HS book prize last year with her novel Sinun, Margot, about the time of the GDR. Now it is planned for theater and television. At the same time, the threatening Cold War world of the novel has returned.

That day An article was published in Helsingin Sanomat, according to which Russia seemed to have increased troops on its western border, but even the intelligence services did not know exactly what was happening near the Ukrainian border.

I couldn’t stop at the news. That day I couldn’t stop at any news.

A week earlier, I had received a call and heard that my first novel Yours, Margot had won the Helsingin Sanomai literary prize, and even though the disbelief had already turned into joy flowing inside me days ago, and luckily, on that November Thursday exactly one year ago, the excitement was paralyzing to the point of incapacitation.

In retrospect, I remember only a little about receiving the award, but a lot about the moments after it. How a glass of sparkling wine was brought to the table, and a wonderful party bubbled around. How the dozens of people who had gathered for the sequel were chanting in unison a lot of happiness, and I still couldn’t fathom that all this was happening to me.

But I particularly remember a conversation in the last moments of one evening, during which a colleague who had read my book recalled aloud the spine-chilling fear of nuclear war that he had experienced during the Cold War years when my novel took place.

We looked into a changed, in many ways better world, and neither of us realized that just a few months later our conversation would be completely different.

The world would be completely different.

“ Just a blink of an eye after the publication of my novel, a new Cold War froze Europe.

Why am I cold? would wartime reality speak to anyone in today’s world? The question puzzled me Margot’s numerous times during a ten-year writing retreat.

During those years, the world was shaken by, for example, the Arab Spring with its popular uprisings, the war in Syria and the terrorist attack on the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris. During those ten years, Ebola spread in Africa, Britain voted itself out of the EU, and millions of people around the world danced Gangnam Style. And of course they were too Donald Trump’s the presidency, the fire that damaged Notre Dame and the start of the corona pandemic.

Until in the fall of 2021, just a blink of an eye after the publication of my novel, a new cold war froze Europe.

The news was filled with Russia threatening troops and nuclear weapons and world leaders gathering in emergency meetings to consider countermeasures. The Iron Curtain had come down again to divide the world into us and them.

In the middle of it all, I was suddenly living my professional dream.

A soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine fired with a mortar on October 25, 2022 in Kharkiv.

Has been askedcould I have expected everything that has happened to my book during the past year.

“All that” meant that the translation rights of my novel were sold all over Europe. In Finland, new and new editions of the book were made and tens of thousands of copies were sold. So many thousands of reservations were made in the libraries of the capital region that Yours, Margot became one of the most booked books of all time. My calendar was filled with interviews and appearances and reader feedback on my message channel, and soon I was negotiating both a theater dramatization based on my book and a television series.

No, I really didn’t expect “all that”. This kind of thing almost never happens to first-time novels, others repeated as well.

In the middle of February, I sat in a meeting again. Its agenda was to explore cooperation with a Finnish production company. The conversation turned to where everywhere Yours, Margot a television series based on it would possibly be filmed. Since the book takes place in Finland, Germany and Ukraine, the question was essential.

I think we should go to Chernobyl too, said the director.

“Yeah, if Russia doesn’t bomb the crap out of it before then,” I answered, and I myself was startled by the cynicism in my voice.

Six days later, Russia invaded Ukraine. On the evening of the first day of the war, the Ukrainian presidential office announced that Russian forces had taken over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area.

“ This almost never happens to debut novels.

Yours, to Margot the feeling at the miracles that happened has been unbelievable. The same goes for the horrors of war. Is this really happening?

To me, all these fairy-tale things.

For Ukrainians, all this horror.

Faced with the cross pressure of two completely opposite emotions, the encounters with the hundreds of readers that I have met have brought me places to breathe easier at various literary events around Finland. At these meetings, it has been especially surprising how many people have told about some kind of bond with the former GDR. The stories I’ve heard have made me think that we don’t seem to learn much from our mistakes as humanity.

While the core of my novel was the experience of the East Germans about the consequences of belittling and demonizing the experiences of an entire population, over the past year I have realized that similar experiences have also caused many Finns to remain silent even about their usual connections with the former East Germany.

After German reunification, the social image of the GDR in Western countries changed in an instant from pitch white to pitch black, and judging by everything, the same thing happened to Finns who were attached to the former East Germany in one way or another. For many, the experience of being labeled as evil, downright criminal, has been traumatic. Many have said that they are only able to talk about their experiences for the first time Yours, Margot’s after reading.

Some have told their stories in whispers, one in tears.

A West German girl hammered the Berlin Wall on November 19, 1989.

The past year it has sometimes crossed my mind that the same demonization of an entire nation is being carried out today as well.

The longer Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine has lasted, the more strictly speaking many have been ready to blame all Russians for the events – just as after the fall of the GDR, ordinary East Germans were blamed for the rotten system.

If you don’t mind Putin’s politics, you would rise up against the tyranny!

If you really thought the war was wrong, you would show your opinion properly!

Little about the fact that Russians live in a dictatorship, where the opportunities for free communication, demonstrations and genuine opposition politics are non-existent. Little about the fact that even calling a war a war can be sentenced to years in prison. May everyone rot in hell.

Germany’s recent history shows what the black-and-white demonization of one part of the population can lead to: feelings of injustice and bitterness, which are eventually channeled into the growth of nationalism and the extreme right, even political murders. Do we really want to see the same phenomenon intensify even more in Russia?

Do we really want to see that anywhere ever again?

During this strange year in many ways, I have learned to support the strictest possible sanctions policy, even joining a military alliance.

But the walls and fences that prevent the innocent from escaping – shouldn’t their time on this continent be over by now?

Berliners and people from all over Germany celebrated at the Berlin Wall on November 11, 1989. After the GDR leadership opened some of the border crossings, millions of East Germans made short trips west.

“ I’m finally there.

This text while writing Yours, Margot’s it’s been more than a year since the publication. Professionally, the past year has changed everything in my life. It has made it possible to make fiction as my work even after my first novel. Made me feel like I’m finally there.

This is what I want to do.

I am at home in this job.

The world around us has also changed, irreversibly. In the midst of the stormy winds of world politics, on the day of the publication of this text, the winner of the 2022 Helsingin Sanomai literary prize, a wonderful writer and his arrestingly great first work, which deserves all possible good, will be awarded.

I hope that the coming year will be gentle and wonderful for the winner and full of bright, beautiful moments.

The same should be hoped for the world, Europe, especially Ukraine.

Congratulations to the winner, Slava Ukraini!

