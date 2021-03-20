Essay | There has been talk for decades about the unequal “male view” of films – turning it into a female view is not the answer

The lack of equality in films is not solved by restoring the 1970s, bipolar view of gender.

A lot blown away You have been seen in his essay journal editor-author Anu Silfverberg make a call.

It is answered by a 79-year-old British film theorist, an influential feminist, already retired.

In his work, Silfverberg goes through the gendering of the film through personal experience and ends up justifying his positions with a masculine gaze, male gazelle.

The term has been made known Laura Mulvey.

Silfverberg says she has woken up to the disturbing image of women in the movies, explaining the relationship has become difficult. How to watch when a movie looks back in a certain way?

Mulvey says on the phone that Silfverberg’s feelings sound familiar. From the same things he himself felt in the 1970s.

Laura Mulveyn Screena feminist classic text written by Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema turned 45 in the fall.

It focused on American studio-era film: a subconscious mind-altering popular culture.

Mulvey, like many other film researchers in the second half of the last century, operates on the basis of a psychoanalytic theory that is considered trendy in cultural circles.

Applied to culture, it meant that phenomena are constructed on the basis of complex, partly unconscious desires: for example, through the enjoyment of watching or the enjoyment of being watched.

Sigmund Freudin in thinking, men and women were organically different, and Mulveyk also ended up emphasizing the dichotomy: looking at him is active and being watched is passive.

The division was tight. The male viewer directs his gaze – and at the same time himself – to the male protagonist.

As he progressed, Mulvey made a daring jump. According to him, the male spectator indirectly takes over the screen from the woman.

The role of a woman remained to exist only for the desires of a man. Like Mulvey, films also support this system of power in society.

Art theory it is a wonderful thing that the thought structures have been made challenging and further developed.

Calling Laura Mulvey was a good idea, as the theorist has deepened the message of her old text several times.

“I sacrificed a well-formed argument and refined style that I was able to address the needs of the moment,” Mulvey said in 2015 when Nexus Release held a 40-year debate on the canonized text.

In the call, Mulvey tells Silfverberg about the burst of feminism from the 1960s onwards. The theorist has previously opened up that her text was like a feminist short film, an “intellectual experiment”. The demands of today’s academicism did not limit Mulvey’s expression.

The bursts have taken on new forms. Since Mulvey’s experiment, feminism has experienced a rise in queer and an emphasis on gender diversity. Since then, it has also been observed that different features of the body or sociological background have a similar effect on gender.

Solving these “intersectional” problems is tricky, and perhaps that’s why the decent old dichotomous sex makes a comeback. It is an easier tool in politics.

The second wave of feminism represented by Mulvey, focusing on male-female still lifes, continues to surge into contemporary debates, especially those related to film.

In Finland it has long been asked why biographical films are only made about great men.

Women remain supporters or stereotypes. Whatever the role, the existence of the male gaze has been written to cause women low self-esteem and appearance pressures: they are under scrutiny, under constant scrutiny.

There has been a need to develop different ways of eyeing the screen. The gaze is still directed precisely at women, but is now looked at in praise.

It can also be seen in Silfverberg’s texts – admiring the woman and the girls looks like a good look.

As a solution to the male-centered nature of the film, it has been invented to make biographical films of the great women, as if the problem were eliminated by reversing it.

The still life that is opposed is spun around. Take the visibility and screen minutes from the male balance cup and transfer them to the female balance cup.

Nor is the idea sacrificed to whether a character portrayed as a “hero” means that every viewer would interpret it as a hero. Has anyone ever been really, really excited about any biography movie?

There are probably some of the most popular big movies in the circles of the most playful movie nerds Timo Koivusalon Sibelius. In it, the authors try to build the myth of a flamboyant genius, but the composer’s character appears merely as an amusingly clumsy, moving statue.

Admiring biographical films is really a bit like feeling the statues of big people. Feel free to watch it Mannerheim or Canthia, when cycling past Tampere or Helsinki.

One can also smell in his mind how simplistically the cultural history that worships great people is seen in the public space.

Bipolar highlighting the use of sex has its place and contexts, most obvious example # metoo-business.

The mismatch of stations cannot be made visible if the division is not admitted to exist.

The film world, too, has been absolutely disproportionate, and not just in terms of gender. Even in a film camera, the device has had discriminatory features.

Theorist Richard Dryer writes in his book White (1997), how the films were designed to reproduce white skin better. White is at the same time a review of a film in which whiteness is taken for granted.

In the current, digital age, such a simple technological problem no longer exists. There are disparities that require more complex solutions. Like what kind of characters have been seen on the big screen.

Living in an era of leveling: previously ignored topics have begun to attract funders.

Equal treatment is sought by straightening the bends. First names assume whether there are more men or women in roles, on stage stages, or in media interviews.

Although calculations are necessary in some situations, this does not mean that it is useful to apply a schematic dividing line to everything related to the viewing experience.

Mulveylaisen the play of thought from the male gaze should be only one stage in film history.

One that would be written today that ‘this isn’t quite that simple’.

The viewer may not be tied to the bisexual sex, and the desires are not divided in two. Looking at a character does not mean identification. In general, it is derogatory for people to talk about identification as a tubular situation.

All this gradation of identification in Mulvey’s text has been criticized in the past: the viewer is not so rigid and cowardly.

The film is a cultural structure whose blocks the viewer can learn to see.

Laughter, doubt, and looking from the sidelines are quite common attitudes. In the movie theater, sneezing is very safe, desirable and enjoyable.

There is no obligation to think about who the film is made for. It would be tragic to see one evening that there is a clear target group to which one can “direct content”. That it would always be tied to a certain way of looking at and certain characters.

This is not to say that one cannot constantly look at one’s own perspective; constraints or emphasis brought by one’s gaze.

Who would want to identify with themselves.