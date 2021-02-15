Essay | The wrong picture of working life skills is given, says working life professor Reetta Räty – mediocre people succeed at work

According to working life professor Reetta Rädy, working life skills are too mystified. He says students have the best possible working conditions. The work is not mysteriously mysterious, it is just for ordinary people.

What should I write in my job application about the transfer of exchange studies? Who do I send this chat offer to? I’m definitely not asking, they won’t have time to answer!

For a year I worked as a working life professor of journalism at the University of Tampere. In my work, I meet students, most of whom have a few years of studies behind them. Of course, working life comes into play. Right now, summer jobs are being applied for. There is not enough work for everyone in their field. It’s stressful.