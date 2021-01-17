Stairs granite, columns of marble, stairs crowded up, ever higher until the door, crowded broken, hiiop, once again boys, approx!

About it went, because around it is supposed to go. The revolution. It is known as a revolution that it looks like it. If it smells, tastes, sounds and looks like a revolution, it has to be a revolution. No rebellion. Not a riot. And especially not a coup.

While the elements of the revolution are still looming before us on live prime time television, the end result is a combination of two hundred-year-old imagery in the current stage of media evolution, in line with the best traditions of propaganda.

When television viewership numbers began to decline, first thanks to the ability to record programs and then the internet, and live premieres began to be called live television.

Programs that are still mega-hits as live TV premieres this decade are usually live broadcasts of competitions: sports, singing, politics. A competition is anything where the winner is not known in advance and events can be transmitted from one place in real time “as they really are”. Olympics, Idolsit and Eurovision and election revenue bridges with ascending and descending graphic columns.

Even the handful of Finnish live TV, the handshake of the Castle party, is no exception. How many seconds did the president talk to anyone? Who has a finer evening gown – and who, in the Republic, is even the Queen of the Castle? Competition for everyone.

The festivities of the castle are full of symbols: shapes, colors, costumes, decorations, rituals, icons and traditions form a warp structure of culture, together which one can interpret as being at the forefront of power.

These catalogs become established and corrode stronger than reality. On Finnish Independence Day, it is not uncommon for people to have fake memories where their grandfather watched An unknown soldier every year on television long before it was broadcast every year on television.

In the world of propaganda, such stronger-than-reality beliefs about reality are the most valuable arsenal, the trotyl of mind-altering.

Quite exactly one hundred years before the Qanon shaman, a young American immigrant Edward Bernays was launching its own communications office in New York. Bernays was born in Austria Sigmund Freudin a nephew who had invented that the uncle’s teachings on the human subconscious can be applied to influencing the masses in addition to individual psychology. He had tried doctrines, among other things Enrico Caruson and Ballet Russen as press agent. Bernays drew further lessons from the world of theater and during World War I he was recruited at a rapid pace to the newly established government agency CPI, the Committee for Public Information.

The agency’s mission was to turn the mood of Americans into a war against Germany within six months of Woodrow Wilson was elected president with a promise to keep America out of the war. The gem of the CPI’s totalitarian toolkit was the latest media, a film that portrayed Germans so brutally that artists themselves were ashamed. The foreword to the modern opinion poll was uttered at the White House in Washington.

After the war in Europe, Bernays gained another big insight: all wartime attitudes could be used just as successfully in peacetime. A few years later, Bernays was already accelerating the president Calvin Coolidgen a re-election campaign in which he planted a group of Hollywood celebrities in the White House courtyard to soften his image, along with a stiff politician.

Today, Bernays is best known for his 1928 book Propaganda, which reportedly wore as well Joseph Goebbelsin hands, despite Bernays ’Judaism.

French the multi-stage images of the great revolution of the Great Revolution are worth paying attention to Johan Zoffanyn for painting The conquest of the king’s cellars in Paris. It depicts the rush of a crowd into the Tuileries Palace on August 10, 1792, the day of the settlement of the revolution.

The picture is remarkably reminiscent of climbing the Capitol’s outdoor decks. Zoffany was the Englishized German Johan Zoffany, who only visited France once decades before the revolution. Trained as a historian and living a bohemian life himself, Zoffany used 16th- and 17th-century cartoons of a crumbling world order in which half-naked people — especially carnivorous women — drunk and roar recklessly. The end result is a combination of francophobia, misogyny, racism, religious hatred and several other iconographies, but the London elite read the main message: not such for us!

The image of the mass of rubbish had been born and it fit perfectly with the needs of the Bolsheviks: the narrative of the coup of the little click was a revolution in which the proletariat, the miserable, took power. The story needed emphasis in the early 1920s, when the Red Terror peaked, so the Bolsheviks began to build the share of the working masses in the events by improving reality.

During the October Revolution of 1917 in St. Petersburg, the Winter Palace was really attacked by only a small section with almost no resistance, and the Prime Minister Kerenski with its governments had fled from below. H-moment propaganda master Lenin itself on the other side of the city focused on taking over communications, telegraph offices, and newspaper deliveries.

But for the three-year celebrations of the revolution in 1920, a huge spectacle of a couple of thousand artists was staged. Film director Sergei Eisenstein dramatized it a little better for the 1927 tenth anniversary celebrations Stalin as a commissioned film October. It is known that Stalin personally oversaw the editing phase of the film.

The mass of rubbish creeping up to the top of power was now a virtue, if not a necessity. Assistants called to film the film had been asked to bring their own rifles, and so many had been left in the barrel that more people died in the filming than in the actual conquest of the Winter Palace.

Illustrated work takes time: in christmas 1989 the world rubbed its eyes upon the dictator of romania Nicolae Ceausescun the balcony talk was interrupted 67 times and the people rose to the balcony in place of the old power in live television. There was no hesitation in asking who allowed the broadcast to continue, but a few weeks later, when the revolution was celebrated, the dictator executed, and the smoke dissipated, a new elite was recruited from the ranks of the old.

The US was founded by a revolution against Britain and revolutionary mythology is still the hard core of American identity. It is still exceptional to attack from the core of power against power, as Trump did. That’s why an image that combines a 100 percent authentic, spontaneous crowd climbing stairs to a real-time race for power on live TV is so intense. At least it doesn’t look like a coup, but a misleading revolution.

Today, we don’t know exactly how precise the plan the Capitol has had – we only know that Trump’s opponents have been in real danger to life. It is likely that the image will be completed over time. And that on the stairs of the granite palaces of power, many more reproductions are seen at prime time, in the best tradition of propaganda professionals.