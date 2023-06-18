Essay | The reporter went to Mötley Crue’s concert to think about the effects of the 1980s fandom left

Mötley Crüe built their reputation on the fact that the guys in the band pulled all the drugs and laid all the women. Now I look at Tommy Lee from the audience with conflicting thoughts, writes Sami Sillanpää.

Sami Sillanpää HS

2:00 am

Biisi ends with a wild banging of drums. The Finnish rock audience screams. The hands rise in the air, the fist has three fingers up. Mötley Crüe is on stage.

The gig will be followed by an interlude number. A drummer walks in front of the stage Tommy Lee.

I stare at him. That’s the devil now.