Essay | The poet’s prayer gives strength to the exhausted and lost, writes Sari Essayah in her essay on Uuno Kaila’s poem Suomalainen rosokus

Uuno Kaila’s poem Suomalainen rokus (1931) gave the nation faith in a time of need. The poem still reminds us of the importance of values ​​for a good society, writes presidential candidate Sari Essayah.

Puoliväli’s village school’s independence celebration in 1977: all 24 students of the four grades are crammed into the upper class, the intermediate door to the combined woodworking and gymnasium has been opened, and desks and planer benches have been pushed into the walls. Crafted blue cross flag ribbons decorate the apple trees, and a blue and white candle burns on the teacher’s desk.

The Finnish flag has already been raised in the morning, parents and villagers have come to the school, and the program, which has been practiced for weeks, is ready to be performed. The bottom of my stomach tingles a little – am I sure I remember every verse of that long poem, the teacher has promised to whisper for help. With a slightly trembling voice, I begin: “Bless and protect us, Most High, with your hand!” And before I know it, I’m already reciting the last verse: “Alati to the land of my birth the shelter of the swamp!” Huh – the poem is recited with honor, and the atmosphere is devout and dignified.

That’s the first memories of a little schoolboy from the Independence Day celebration. I belong to a generation for which independent Finland and peace have been taken for granted; only the Pro Patria boards in the corridors of the various school buildings reminded me of some other reality. It was only later that I realized that among the audience at my elementary school there were people who had been through the war, lived in its shadow and grew up – those whose eyes blurred when looking at the commemorative plaque of the fallen heroes. Them Finnish prayer was the poem and song that illuminated faith and supported both in the trenches and on the home front.

For many Uuno Kaila Finnish prayer connects especially with the winter war, although Kailas already wrote it as part of a series of poems completed for Independence Day in 1930 Fatherland Day. It appeared for the first time in his poetry collection published in 1931 Sleep and death.

The transformation of the poem into a beloved verse began in 1938, when Yleisradio asked Taneli Kuusisto to compose it for an audio recording of patriotic themes. The composition was completed in the fall of 1939, and it was premiered at a concert held by the united Finnish church choirs of Helsinki in Messuhalli on November 25.

Just five days later, the Winter War broke out. Finland fought for its existence, and in a moment of need, this nation prayed. The miracle of the Winter War did not only happen on the front, but equally in homes and churches. There is strong symbolism in the fact that announcing the entry into force of the Peace of Moscow, which ended the Winter War, in a radio broadcast on March 13, 1940, also ended To the Finnish prayer.

“ Many crises of our time are fundamentally crises of values.

In Finnish prayer Most touching is its humble spirit. Dressed up as a prayer, the poem aptly describes the humanly hopeless situation that Finland found itself in during the winter war. The young nation’s preparation was in a bad way, there was no army or weaponry that could cope with it. Finland received international sympathy, but was left to fight alone against an aggressive superpower. In a desperate situation, people had only the great God and his mercy

Bless and protect us, / Most High, by hand! / Protect the roads of our people / girding us with strength, / weak before you! / You have all greatness, / my spirit is your spirit.

Lord, shine upon us / the grace of your face, / until under your grace / the frost lands bloom! / To those who wander in trouble, / Lord, shine upon us / the grace of your face

Searching our hearts / your eyes to us! / Lest we go astray, / lest our people starve, / turn your eyes to us! / Always to the land of my birth, / the protection of the swamp with wings!

The Great War In Europe, after concluding a bitter peace, Finland was absorbed into the ravages of the Continuation War and the Lapland War that followed. However, we survived the Second World War, our existence and independence were preserved, and Finland rose to the forefront of welfare states in a short time.

In Finnish prayer there is no nationalism and no nationalist threat. On the contrary, it is recognized that “those who have wandered in trouble” are under grace on the same line, and even the choices of those who fumble on their own can be wrong. Finnish prayer builds the most important bridges of every person with his words: connection with his Creator and his neighbor. Gone is all pathos, the only safety is in the protection of the Almighty. Perhaps that also explains the poem’s popularity; instead of the strong and victorious, even the exhausted and wandering can agree with it.

Fortunately, we are not at war, and many things are different today, on the eve of Finland’s 106th independence day. However, it is sad if in Finnish society we are forgetting the importance of Christian faith and culture for this nation, and more broadly for the entire Western civilization. As Manfred Weber, the leader of my own political group, the European People’s Party EPP, has reminded me: “From Athens to Helsinki, there is a church in the middle of every village, and that is how you recognize Europe.”

Especially in this time, we need to understand that every society needs jointly shared values ​​in order to function and that the sense of participation and the atmosphere of trust based on them are meaningful. This trust has been the strong glue of Nordic societies. If we lose trust, it will affect many things, from people’s well-being to the national economy and social peace.

Every the next generation must in turn be responsible for both security and building a good society. The basis of society are the values ​​on which society is built. And in fact, many of the hottest crises of our time that are global—from economic challenges to environmental and climate issues—are fundamentally crises of values. Often, it is the difficult times that reveal how sustainable our community is built on.

A society that is built on love of neighbor, respect for humanity and the value of every life, provides a sustainable basis for growth for future generations as well. However, the values ​​that we want to cherish in our society are not passed on to the next generation from chalkboards or moral sermons, but only in the way that we ourselves live out our values. That’s the challenge for each of us – to be and live as people!

HS editorial board has asked all presidential candidates to write their views on Finland through Finnish literature.