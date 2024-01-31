Essay | The most important lesson at the university was something completely different from the subjects I studied

Journalist Anni Härkönen was embarrassed when she realized that the most important skill she learned at university was underachieving. Why does the learned information flow out of the head as quickly as it is poured in, and why does it not even bother?

When thinking about college, thinking about spinach soup.

I remember well how the spinach soup smelled on Mondays in the university canteen. The composition was a bit off-putting as I quickly spooned the soup into my mouth so I wouldn't be late for the speech communication class again.

I don't remember anything about the course.