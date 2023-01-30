Essay | The HS correspondent trained for a year at a luxury American gym and learned what is wrong with Finnish culture

I have trained for a year in an American fitness center, which costs more than 2,500 euros a year. The membership brought with it an aha experience that I did not expect.

Washington

Khow much would you be willing to pay for a gym membership?

I used to think that my painkiller would be a hundred euros a month. When I moved to the United States a year ago, I realized that it was not enough.

The only fitness center suitable for my everyday life is within walking distance: Equinox. It’s a chain originating from Manhattan that is typically prefixed luxury. It can be seen in the price, as membership typically costs at least 200 euros per month. Mine is a bit on.