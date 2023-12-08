Essay | The government might make my generation one of the last for whom the free Civilization was still possible

MThe aamme government, in its wisdom, proposed the abolition of support for the purchase of low-circulation literature for libraries. I take it personally, because the support has been granted since 1985, and I consider it to have enabled my own development to the way I am.

Since the age of two, I have received support to help me find books that others haven’t yet found in droves. I’ve learned to trust that everything new and exciting is published in Finnish all the time, and that you can check it out in the library.

The message of the abolition would be clear: there are no more people like me here.

VThe purchase subsidy was still in place in the Ministry of Securities’ budget proposal in October, but it is missing from the government’s proposal in December. With the sum of 860,000 euros, the aim was to ensure that libraries acquire literature published in Finland in their selections as versatile as possible. Support has a direct impact on the profitability of many small-circulation works and the fact that they are published at all.

“ Poetry seems to be of central importance to our survival.

In connection with the removal of the subsidy, non-fiction and non-fiction with limited circulation have been on display in the public, the narrowing of the range of which directly threatens democracy. Non-fiction deserves all the support, but for selfish reasons I want to raise my hoarse voice especially for the genre of literature for which it is often the most difficult to find a useful use.

Poetry belongs in one way or another to the life of all known human communities, so it seems to be of central importance to our survival. However, there is no consensus as to why this is so. However, it is clear that without poetry there is no other literature. In its circle there is some source from which creative language flows.

OI was born in 1983. Since then, I’ve done some other things, but especially I’ve been visiting libraries. In Kuopio’s Jynkä neighborhood library, I learned to read longer texts, in Jyväskylä’s city library to order a single copy of some rare opus from the warehouse. I am writing this in the Rikhardinkatu library, which with its staircases and book towers is perhaps the closest to the romantic idea of ​​a library in Finland.

It is impossible to accurately estimate the value of the stimuli received from the library in terms of money. This much can be said, however, that great experiences for large groups of users are possible with an extremely small amount in the state budget.

“ Fortunately, literary polygamy is quite accepted.

Ja good library, even a small one, usually has a poetry shelf. Parking in front of the poetry shelf and flipping through random works is – at least for me – one of the finest experiences the world has to offer. Poetry as a genre is suitable for library use, because getting to know it does not require sitting for a long time with the same opus.

Poetry modus operandi is more like speed dating. I ask the same questions – what is your goal in life? – from all the works and I take no more than a tenth home. Fortunately, literary polygamy is completely accepted, so next time different works will be selected as the objects of my love.

Each poem shelf is different and contains its own selection. In each, no matter how small, I have always found and still find works that I have not read before, often even seen. So this is only about poetry in Finnish.

Good poetry shelves have works in several languages. Even if you don’t know Italian, for example, it’s good to taste Italian poetry from time to time. Then it’s all about pure beauty.

Vcomparing Altio’s budget between different industries is usually not worth it as a zero-sum game, but it can be illustrative in order to put the size of the support on a scale. The Vermo race track alone received 18 million euros in business subsidies in 2020-22, an average of six million per year.

There are 43 racetracks in Finland, which are supported with up to 40 million euros per year. Important institutions in many ways, no doubt.

In this country where shoemakers are promised their own happiness, it would be hoped that the government’s allegedly very little money would be directed primarily to the parties that are necessary and that are not even supported by the money of the totoajs. The profit makes it possible to continue the operation on its own – or how did it go in this dear capitalism of ours?

There are no direct subsidies available for book publishing houses in the state aid system, unlike for operators in the free field of other arts. Since large publishing houses are publishing less and less poetry and especially translated poetry, the small players in the field could be equated with, for example, theater groups. The purchase support for libraries, which is now on the abolition list, is essential for the survival of small publishing houses.

The library experience essentially includes the presence of works that are missing or very difficult to find in bookstores. If I had bought for myself all the poetry books that I have browsed in libraries, I would have been a wealthy young person – and quite possibly penniless after shopping. Over the years, I have paid hundreds of euros in late fees, which I consider a reasonable price for the coverage of the public service.

PThe purchase from the Ministry of Education and Culture’s budget was made under the counter at the last minute, so it came as a surprise to many who are affected. These include the Information Publication Advisory Board, which, despite the deletion, compiles a list of supported information works. In addition to this, proposals for the list of 700 titles come from Selkokeskus and the State Literature Committee.

The support list is public, and includes, in addition to poetry, for example internationally successful authors such as by Edouard Louis and by Deborah Levy works and several Nobel laureates. Even publishing these in Finnish might be at stake without purchase support.

“ Maybe my generation will be one of the last ones for whom Civilization, acquired free of charge, out of personal interest, was still possible.

Kif you want, you can see the campaign for purchasing support as idealistic. In the evenings myself, I put on the dent-free armor of the knight of civilization. The fact is, however, that I would like the state to throw a small amount into the collection in the future as well, so that more people like me would be trained. Otherwise, life here becomes very lonely.

Maybe my generation will be one of the last ones for whom Civilization, acquired free of charge, out of personal interest, was still possible.

In my youth, the Internet was envisioned to play a similar role, but now analog culture is needed as a means of defense against the pervasive network. It has already become clear that no content is safe online. And even if there is, the online experience is characterized by the dominance of addictive commercial applications, outright shouting and blatant slander.

Behind them, the quiet rustling of the poetry shelf is indistinguishable.

The author is a literary critic focused on poetry.