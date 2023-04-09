Essay | The claim is justified and reassuring: what separates the West from other countries is the belief in a bad future

What separates Western countries from other countries is that we have rich old people and poor young people – and do not believe in a better future, claims historian Peter Frankopan. Would you believe him?

Is not it’s a wonder that today’s young people express themselves in so many ways, thinks the historian Peter Frankopan. The rules of our society are not fair for future generations, he reasoned when we met at the Helsinki book fair in the fall.

I interviewed the historian who wrote about Silkkites about what Western countries are. Researchers have been searching for a suitable definition for ages. After the war of aggression against Russia, the West has whistled more often than before in the speeches of world leaders and the media.

Usually the tone is demonizing or glorifying, but not Frankopan’s.

The deepest difference between the West and the rest of the world is in the belief in the future, he says. In the West, it has diminished.

“If you ask people in London, Madrid or Helsinki whether their children’s lives will be better or worse than theirs, the answer almost everywhere in Europe is worse,” he said.

Outside the West, the answer is the opposite.

“Optimism, ambition and hope are very strong. It enables a completely different political equation.”

The students criticized the Italian government for the failures and delay in reopening schools after half a year of corona lockdown. Protesters in Turin on September 25, 2020.

“When turn your eyes to Western countries, you will see that the European youth are depressed”, testified the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei already in 2018.

Khamenei’s blog post Which are more depressed, Western or Iranian youth? was pure propaganda in its content, the purpose of which was to justify that ambitious Iranian youth do not need western entertainment services.

Nevertheless, youth mental health issues are a real concern.

Many studies published in recent years support Peter Frankopan’s claim. In 2018, Ipsos published a report on young people’s faith in the future, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Many magazines wrote about it, such as The Guardian.

Of the 15 countries that participated in the survey, young people from Kenya, Mexico, China, Nigeria and India saw their future as the brightest. The Swedes and even now the French show the most gloomy mood.

While 78 percent of young Chinese women believed that their standard of living would improve in the future, only 31 percent of young German women thought so.

In 2021 Published by Unicef on the other hand, a study covering 21 countries. Based on that, fewer and fewer young people in Western countries believed in class advancement. In poorer countries, on the other hand, faith in the future was stronger on average.

Where are young people most optimistic? In poorer countriesyour sum The New York Times in the title of the magazine article he wrote about the report.

Students during protests against French pension reform on March 28, 2023.

of Frankopan I think the problem with Europe is that we have rich old people but poor young people, and at the same time the continent lacks direction.

In many other countries, development projects stretch back decades. In Europe, there is only a tentative view that we want to keep the peace and stay rich, he described.

We have not succeeded in either.

According to Frankopan, it is difficult to reach young people when the message is that “everything will be worse for you”.

“You get less money, less stability, your ability to buy real estate becomes weaker – and on top of that, diseases, war, climate change and migrations are approaching you and you have to survive all of this.”

When this turn towards a worse future then happened? Even at the beginning of the millennium, lightness prevailed.

High school students demand more funding for schools due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic during a demonstration in Rome on January 18, 2021.

Elokapina organized the Nature Shelter protest on Mannerheimintie, Helsinki on October 6, 2022.

I remember that in 2007 we were shocked for a day by the fate of the stranded polar bears. I was in the seventh grade, and the school had watched a year before it had been released Al Gore’s climate document An unpleasant truth.

Then the unpleasant truth was forgotten. The first iPhones hit the stores. Development progressed, phones were better every year, music dealt with tan lines and pimples, no brainstorming was needed.

It’s boring when the world is so ready, I sometimes thought as a teenager. Typical 2000s.

At the latest by the end of the next decade, everything was already in progress. In the spring of 2019, the climate march gathered four million participants around the world, most of them schoolchildren. There were other huge movements in which, after all, there was hope for a better future: Black Lives Matter. We too.

In recent weeks, high school and university students in France have participated in large numbers in demonstrations against the pension reform. Both the old retirement age of 62 and the new retirement age of 64 are far away for the young protesters, but the feeling of injustice is close.

The world around is not only incomplete but also developing in the wrong direction.

It would be however, it is questionable to claim that young people would be more satisfied outside of Western countries, says the research professor Sofia Laine From the Youth Research Society.

In recent years, youth researchers have been concerned about young people everywhere. The reason is corona.

French students in protests against the pension reform on March 28, 2023.

Laine regrets that there has not yet been a proper social discussion about this care debt.

“The pandemic can be seen in the decline of young people’s mental health all over the world.”

Is of course, so that the poorer you are, the more money can improve your life.

However, in recent years, researchers have also observed a phenomenon where young people strive to break away from the lifestyle of continuous economic growth and the success metrics of their parents. It also occurs all over the world.

We are talking about young people who actively choose passivity, says Laine.

In China’s restrained culture, lying down became political. Lacking resistance, action, or aspirations, the youths who lay flat (身平 tǎngpíng) left the squirrel wheel, where keeping up seemed to constantly demand more and give less.

In recent weeks, young French people have not only protested and rioted, but also danced and drank wine on the campuses they conquered.

In different societies, frustration and longing for freedom are of course shown in different ways.

Last fall, Iranian youth proved to be just as ambitious as Khamenei praised them. They stood up against the dictatorship and the oppression of women.

Eventually so perhaps we shouldn’t be worried, even if the standard of living of Western youth does not reach the level of their parents. Maybe it got too high for the parents?

It’s easy to forget what’s important in the growth frenzy.