Essay | The Baltic Sea is worth saving, but it is impossible to protect the sea without knowing what ends up there and where

HS journalist Heli Saavalainen went to take water samples in Poland off the waste gypsum mountain near Gdansk in June 2013. The samples showed that eutrophic phosphorus is leaking from the gypsum mountain into the Baltic Sea despite the vegetation.

Environmental issues are, to the greatest extent possible, political and economic. This has become unusually clear to HS’s award-winning environmental journalist Heli Saavalainen, who has been monitoring the state of the Baltic Sea and its development for 30 years.

For subscribers

Heli Saavalainen HS

Published: 2:00

Full moon In the Gulf of Finland in the early 1980s, it revealed an incredible splendor of color on the surface of the night sea: the sea shone widely in the colors of the rainbow. The sight was stunning – and at the same time startling.

The summer job during his studies was on a passenger ship, whose route at sea was to Tallinn and Vyborg, as well as to St. Petersburg, then Leningrad.