Essay | The activities of Finnish special forces in Afghanistan are still a mystery, and politicians should reveal the secret

In a democracy, citizens have the right to know how soldiers are used as instruments of foreign and security policy. In the Afghanistan operation, this right was not fulfilled. Now the politicians have to open a discussion on the subject, writes Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

Thence it is only a couple of years since the longest war in the history of independent Finland ended. I mean, of course, the war in Afghanistan, where Finnish soldiers served as part of the international Isaf operation for almost two decades.

Although it is about Finland’s recent history, we still know very little about what Finnish soldiers did in Afghanistan. What exactly the Finnish special forces soldiers did in Afghanistan is shrouded in obscurity.

Special forces the activity has only been opened to the public in small glimpses. The most recent example is Seppo Mustaluoton a book just published Contact! As a special forces soldier in Afghanistan (Gummerus 2023). In the book, four Finnish special forces soldiers talk about their experiences in Afghanistan in 2008–2009.

According to the book, the activities of the special forces were focused on small observation groups gathering intelligence. The groups operate in the huge area of ​​responsibility of the Finnish-Swedish reconstruction department in northern Afghanistan.

When the security situation in northern Afghanistan deteriorated, it also affected the operations of special forces. There was no longer any effort to break away from the firemen. Attempts were made to destroy the opponents when the opportunity arose.

The difference between special forces and regular forces is that special forces can do things that regular soldiers can’t. In Mustaluoto’s book, the “special” activities of the special forces are only referred to in passing. According to the book, the Finnish special forces handed over the “paint package” they collected from the smugglers to the US special forces. As a gift, they also received a cap from the Americans.

“Target packages” were called intelligence information which was also used in the Joint Prioritized Effects List (JPEL) maintained by the United States. The JPEL was a list of people who were to be killed or arrested by the soldiers of the international operation.

Did Finnish special forces participate in operations aimed at killing and arresting suspected opponents in Afghanistan?

With current information, the question cannot be answered.

A dog barked at Finnish soldiers in Orlamish village in Samangani province in December 2010.

This is general information:

At the beginning of 2002, Finnish soldiers were sent to Afghanistan to rebuild the long-ravaged country as part of the international forces led by the United States.

The extremist Islamic Taliban movement that ruled Afghanistan and subjugated women and minorities had been overthrown. We lived in a time full of hope.

However, hope quickly crumbled. After overthrowing the Taliban, the United States turned its attention to Iraq. The Taliban, excluded from Afghan politics, returned.

First, peace was lost in Afghanistan. According to the Defense Forces, Finnish troops participated in a total of 44 firefights between 2008 and 2014.

Finally, in the fall of 2021, the war was lost. The Finnish special forces first appeared in public when civilians fleeing the Taliban were evacuated from the Kabul airport.

Defense forces has admitted that Afghanistan has provided special forces with “important know-how to develop national capabilities”.

But as stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense published in August 2022, “a more extensive evaluation of nearly twenty years of participation in crisis management would require the preparation of a more extensive report”.

The need for clarification applies especially to Finnish special forces, if only because of their special nature.

Mustaluoto according to the book, Finnish special forces were sent to Afghanistan at the end of 2007 for intelligence missions. In practice, all Finnish special forces were recycled in Afghanistan during the following years in order to gain experience.

As the security situation tightened, MOT groups became too vulnerable. The Finns also started working in larger formations. The special forces focused on personal intelligence. All the information they collected and gave to Isaf was also available to the US.

JPEL lists and their methodology have been rightly criticized. It is almost certain that not everyone who was put on the lists – and because of this, arrested or killed – were rebels. Afghan security officials are also known to have tortured prisoners.

Did someone end up on the JPEL list because of the intelligence collected by the Finns?

This question cannot be answered either. The reason is obvious: the lists raise such serious moral and political questions that they have been officially silenced.

A detachment of Finnish peacekeepers climbed the Ali Zayi hill in Afghanistan in December 2010.

Sensitivity the deceased Finnish officer also appears Timo Lienen in the book Irtovikimiei – The life of a Finnish military intelligence officer (Kustannus Oy Suomen Mies, 2018).

In her work, Liene says that she worked as the second-in-command of a comprehensive intelligence center in northern Afghanistan run by US special forces.

In the center, “the information of all forces operating in the area was merged… The result of the information fusion was supposed to be an activity, which was carried out mainly by the Americans. The most emotional of these was the effort to neutralize harmful individuals. Money, airplanes and special forces, all of which were also American, were used for this purpose.

So at least one Finn worked directly with the JPEL list. The number is almost certainly higher.

“ The lists raise such serious questions that an official effort has been made to keep them quiet.

Over here refers to Norway’s comprehensive report on Afghanistan, in which special forces were raised as one of the three main research targets. According to the report, the commanders of Isaf’s regional reconstruction departments and special forces were also able to name targets on the JPEL list.

Even in Sweden, the lists have not been publicly discussed. However, according to the documents of the country’s defense forces, the reconstruction department led by it added targets to the JPEL list at least in 2009–2010.

It seems strange if the Finns in the same department didn’t do the same.

Over time, the special forces of other countries also began to “neutralize harmful persons”, who were therefore selected from the JPEL list. In northern Afghanistan, at least Norwegians and Swedes participated in these activities.

In the spring of 2014, Swedish special forces admitted to Dagens Nyheter that they had participated in night raids and arrest operations for suspected rebels in Afghanistan. Between 2010 and 2012, Swedish special forces made hundreds of arrests and killed “a couple of dozen Afghans”.

There is no information about the participation of Finnish soldiers in such missions.

Finns special forces operated from autumn 2012 to spring 2013 in Wardak province. According to the Defense Forces, the troops work in Wardak as trainers and mentors for the Afghan special police.

At the police training center, they taught the Afghans, among other things, firearms skills, how to operate in a built-up area, small group tactics, and proper authority activities, especially in arrest situations and at crime scenes.

The defense forces admitted to Helsingin Sanomat in the spring of 2015 that the Finnish special forces have returned fire in self-defense in situations “in which fire has been opened against the force we have trained”.

Self-defense situations have hardly occurred inside the training center.

That is why it is possible that the Finnish special forces also took part in mentoring the Afghan special police companies, like our Swedish partners.

American According to the RAND think tank, the 19 companies under the Afghan Ministry of Interior were created for high-risk detention operations, counterterrorism and the war on drugs and were mentored by 13 countries participating in the Isaf operation. In seven provinces, US special forces worked with special forces from “Eastern European countries” to develop their skills as well.

The problem with the operation was the relationship between training and operational activities. Training was not emphasized, but the special forces of the Isaf countries often focused on joint operations carried out as mentoring.

This did not necessarily help the Afghans’ ability to act. The participating countries, on the other hand, were able to acquire “important know-how for the development of national capabilities” emphasized by the Defense Forces as well.

Finland’s evacuation operation at Kabul airport in August 2021. The plane has just arrived in Kabul.

Why is it problematic that we don’t know what Finnish soldiers did in Afghanistan?

Not least because Afghanistan speaks more broadly about Finnish civil-military relations.

In a democracy, citizens have the right to know how soldiers are used as a foreign and security policy instrument. With regard to the Finnish operation in Afghanistan, this right has not yet been realized.

It is at least as problematic if the politicians who sent the soldiers to Afghanistan have not borne their responsibility for the supervision and political guidance of the armed forces.

Was the action of Finnish soldiers in Afghanistan in line with Finland’s political goals and Finland’s foreign policy that emphasized human rights, the rule of law and the principles of good governance?

The authorities know the truth.

Since the documents dealing with the activities of Finnish soldiers in Afghanistan are still classified, the opening of the discussion must come from the politicians.

An open and honest discussion on the subject is necessary in order to learn from the past. This debate is still pending in Finland.

The author is a docent of military sciences and a university lecturer at the Swedish National Defense University. He is currently writing a book with Jan Willem Honig about the military activities of Finland and Sweden in Afghanistan.