Peace is not born of a heavenly miracle. People have achieved it by making better choices and building a functioning world order. Now Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to put an end to it, writes historian and author Yuval Noah Harari in his essay.

Jthe outermost a few years ago the book 21 Lessons for the 21st Century (published in Finnish as 21 lessons from the state of the world), one chapter of which deals with the future of war. The subtitle of the chapter is “Human stupidity should never be underestimated”. It states that the first decades of the 21st century were the most peaceful in human history.