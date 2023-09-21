Thursday, September 21, 2023
Essay | Nowadays, it would seem scary to approach an interesting person in real life – Dating has changed, and there is no going back

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
World Europe
Essay | Nowadays, it would seem scary to approach an interesting person in real life – Dating has changed, and there is no going back

You shouldn’t avoid dating apps too much out of fear of bad experiences or in the hope of romantic dreams, writes Roosa Welling, Picture: Nelli Ahosola

Roosa Welling, 25, has found all of her relationships on Tinder and has been a bit embarrassed about it. Dating apps increase the probability of finding a partner. But is the Tindering generation missing out on unique real-life encounters?

“Where have you and your partner met?”

“Just on Tinder…”

I’ve had a similar conversation countless times, and each time I’ve felt a little shame.

I’ve been wishing I had some great romantic story to tell about our first meeting. For example, a pattern familiar from movies, where an interesting guy walks up to you in a cafe, on a train, or even in a doctor’s waiting room. Our eyes meet and soon we exchange phone numbers.

