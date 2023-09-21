Essay | Nowadays, it would seem scary to approach an interesting person in real life – Dating has changed, and there is no going back

Roosa Welling, 25, has found all of her relationships on Tinder and has been a bit embarrassed about it. Dating apps increase the probability of finding a partner. But is the Tindering generation missing out on unique real-life encounters?
“Where have you and your partner met?”
“Just on Tinder…”
I’ve had a similar conversation countless times, and each time I’ve felt a little shame.
I’ve been wishing I had some great romantic story to tell about our first meeting. For example, a pattern familiar from movies, where an interesting guy walks up to you in a cafe, on a train, or even in a doctor’s waiting room. Our eyes meet and soon we exchange phone numbers.
