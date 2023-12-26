Essay | My child went to therapy and started blaming me

I had a good relationship with my children, but one of them went to psychotherapy and started blaming me. How much should a parent tolerate from their adult child? You don't have to accept all blame with humility, do you? The essay is exceptionally published anonymously.

HS

2:00 am

Lmy apse came to visit. I could see right away that something had changed. His gaze wandered after seeing me, and the hug didn't feel as warm and sincere as before.

My adult child had started psychotherapy. I had definitely agreed with him that it would be worth it.