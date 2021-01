The long-awaited knee surgery revealed Matti Kuusela’s greatest fears and joys.

I’m walking once again to Vihnus, morjestan lake, pier and boat, congratulations to the ducks for effortless footwork, take a tour of downtown Nokia, go for a beer in Aino and Reino, return home to Kangasanta, leash the bike barely and whisper so the other wheels can’t hear:

“The test lasts, only three months. Then you can get back on the road. ”