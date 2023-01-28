Essay | Marjatta Tapiola repainted the paintings of her breakthrough exhibition, ignoring the pain

Art critic Marja-Terttu Kivirinta returned to 1980, when history was made in Finnish art, in Marjatta Tapiola’s exhibition. Tapiola repainted the paintings of his breakthrough exhibition, ignoring the pain.

“Marjatta Tapiolan the large canvases drain color like the wounds torn open by a frenzied life bleed.

He has taken to painting like a great prophet already Edvard Munch once did. Munch’s thoughts and even his archetypal angles appear as hidden images in the background of Tapiola’s conscious examination,” began the exhibition critique of Marjatta Tapiola’s (b. 1951) solo exhibition at Galleria Sculptor in November 1980.

Tapiola was 29 years old and had recently received the Finnish Art Association’s ducat award for a young artist.

“The connections between Tapiola and Munch should not be misunderstood. Because Marjatta Tapiola’s harsh self-reflections reflect our own time and are above all her own self. Open brushstrokes, reckless color juxtapositions, continuous striptease performances with thick color and a bare image surface.

Although Tapiola paints broadly and pours color with a carefree feeling, his compositions are based on the precise structure of the drawing, the harsh expression of the line.

Harshness is in itself in life, which the harsh conditions of being a woman Tapiola pushes into view by painting, as examples the works Three women and Small graves.”

Estimate is written by me. It’s been over 42 years now. At the time, I was a young woman myself, an art critic for Helsingin Sanomat.

The spirit of the early 1980s was defined by a return to the ideas of the Romantic period and art, soon also postmodernism. The paintings of the beginning of the 20th century, which laid the foundation for Munch’s expressionist-symbolist art trend, interested me. They crystallized the author’s personal anxiety; the trinity of life, death and love.

Marjatta Tapiola: Three women, 1980. Malva art collection.

The main picture of my review was Tapiolan Three women -painting, in accordance with the printing technology of the time as a black and white image.

Title of the story Two women referred to Tapiola to the work and his exhibition, but also to my assessment Leena Luostarinen (1949–2013) for the exhibition that was on display at the same time in the activity center of the Helsinki artists’ society (later Galleria Katariina).

We lived in the beginning of the 1980s and a phase where history was made in Finnish art. As a critic, I was aware of that, the wave of new painting, the transition from realism to romanticism.

Female artists in their thirties were breaking through the male glass ceiling of the art field. A week later, a third factor, Marika Mäkelä (b. 1947) opened a solo exhibition in Helsinki at Galleria Bronda.

Each of the artists, Tapiola, Luostarinen and Mäkelä, found their own way, in connection with the works we talked about expressionism, symbolism, informalism, otherwise just abstractism or kitsch and postmodernism.

A strong memory Startles me. Déjà vu. Have I experienced this yet?

Rubbing my eyes in Lahti’s new Visual Arts Museum in Malva. The exhibition of Marjatta Tapiola, who has already had a long career, is now on display In other wordsof which 9 of the 22 paintings are his works from the 1970s and 1980s, and the rest are reproductions of them he painted last year.

Before me are the key works, Three women from 1980 and its version from 2022. In both, a female trio can be seen, where between two standing women sits a young woman with an old-looking face and two children in her arms.

Marjatta Tapiola: Three women, 2022. Photo: Karoliina Redsven / Malva.

Each painting complex is opened by a work label, where Tapiola tells his personal story related to the work.

This is how he says: “My mother is in the painting Kerttu and my aunt Peace. I am in the middle between them, holding my little daughters Always and Zaida. I had just gotten divorced and these women were insanely ashamed of it and judged me harshly. The tunneling was absurd and I tried to achieve it by painting. Peace was completely different from my mother. She was a smoking and whiskey-drinking businesswoman whom, despite everything, I thank for my profession.”

Marjatta Tapiola

The early ones the works have evoked the artist’s memories and life situation at that time. I also notice, also to my own past. The mental images are restored, and the physicality.

In the paintings, people wake up from somewhere far away Cups and restaurants, consumed alcohol, emotions, eroticism, sex, lonely children, motherhood, work.

Three women – in the new version of the work the past hovers over the characters and on their faces. In abstract and orange, purple, green, black. The colors are shadow and light.

Is it’s great to see these familiar paintings again. And what a surprise it is when browsing the archives of Helsingin Sanomat that I have written once upon a time in my exhibition review of these works.

I also mentioned the work in my review Small graves (1980). That is also included in the Lahti exhibition.

Marjatta Tapiola: Small graves, 1980.

This is how Tapiola writes about it: “I love this painting! Sculptor Hannele Kylänpää was expecting a child and was a model for me. Hannele lay on the table, I painted and painted, and finally it became that color. This is a very simple painting made from a model, the name of which contains a conscious contradiction. In my mind, the name refers to both graves and brooding. Maybe it’s a picture of childbirth horror.”

I remember from the conversations with Marjatta Tapiola, how her parents had once let it be understood that the daughter would not be an artist. He was wanted as an economist. In the 1970s, he was allowed to apply to the school of the Finnish Academy of Arts with the knowledge that he would fail anyway.

He now states that the painter’s profession had to be redeemed somehow.

I remember the opening of Tapiola’s 1983 exhibition at Galleria Sculptor, where his Kerttu mother sat by the window, proud. Looked at the art and the invited guests moving around it. I was left with the feeling that my daughter had really claimed her place.

Malvan critic-curator thanks Marjatta Tapiola for the new exhibition Timo Valjakka, at whose suggestion the reproductions of the old paintings were created. Valjakka had also curated Tapiola’s exhibitions in the summer of 2021 at the Kajaani Art Hall and last summer at the Lauko Manor.

Marjatta Tapiola: Small graves #2, 2022.

“An incredible adventure!”, Marjatta Tapiola describes the process that led to Malva’s exhibition.

“I had to face everything I’ve done. I sat in the studio and had optimistically prepared 22 canvases, always using a laborious semi-oil base.”

“First I almost got a stomach cramp when I had to return to the work I did 43 years ago. I will say it was very heavy. I had previously lived with pink glasses on and actively forgot.”

“Remember those feelings and return to them. Who really wants that!”

The process was difficult, but Tapiola is disciplined. The works were completed to the minute on schedule.

Timo Valjakka reminds that the exhibition process was consistent. The Kajaani exhibition in the summer of 2021 featured Tapiola’s paintings from 2017–2021. Included were paintings of cows and biblical subjects, and the first works in which he had switched from Tempera to oil paints.

Even the change of painting technique was a big change. It brought in a historical dimension when the tempera technique used in early renaissance art changed to oil paint in full renaissance art.

The background was Tapiola’s trips to Italy. He had familiarized himself with the art of his colleagues who influenced him more than 500 years ago in, for example, Florence and Venice.

Lauko’s exhibition in the summer of 2022 included Tapiola’s early paintings of skull motifs and a number of new works. The model was accompanied by the same cow skull that the artist had painted in the 1990s, broken and missing pieces.

The themes of life and death remained. The tool is different.

Marjatta Tapiola: Easter, 1980.

“He had moved from a brush to a paintbrush. From broad brushstrokes to a thin line. The line is beautiful, a single line. It has virtuosity,” Valjakka describes.

In my 1980 show evaluation, I thanked Tapiola for his line. It is emphasized even more in the works now.

In the painting Easter (1980) the models were Aina and Zaida Bergroth, who were then young daughters with their mother, who are now known as writers and film directors. Of these, the first mentioned has spread his arms as if he were taking off. As a reference for the name, the position reminds me of Jesus on the cross.

Easter-painting, Tapiola remembers this way: “Feelings of divorce and terror in front of the future. I sit with my hands in my eyes in the bathtub and think about how I will survive as a single parent with two children in the city. At the same time, the children were playing in the water and Aina, sitting on the edge of the tub, was doing balance tricks that stuck in my mind. While making the painting, I noticed that its composition resembled the Easter motifs of Christian art.”

The reproduction of the painting is far from being released. The single parent survived.

Marjatta Tapiola: Easter, 2022.

Marjatta Tapiola turned 70 a couple of years ago. She is still an artist and a mother, nowadays also a grandmother. In recent years, he has painted interpretations of other artists’ works that influenced him. There is also spirituality. A large, intense red angel figure on white, painted By Ina Colliander woodcut The angel of the resurrection by.

Now the painter is waiting in the studio freshly primed fabrics.

“To Marjatta Tapiola the exhibition has meant a lot of effort. The viewer experiences the works as a luxurious display of power. Ugly and repulsive touch when the truth does not allow for embellishment”, I wrote in the fall of 1980.

I was that “spectator”, and I still am. Not neutral, but grown up and seen a lot over the decades, experienced and wrote about it. Marjatta Tapiola’s exhibitions have been displays of strength throughout the decades.

The 1980s revolutionized the field of Finnish art. Soon, women younger than Tapiola emerged, and also men, artists whose attitude towards gender was feminist, postmodern and sign-conscious. The art of painting also gave place to other arts, the moving image, spatial art, installations, photography, performances… Finnish art became international.

Marjatta Tapiola has remained on the field and will remain. As a painter who can do whatever he wants with his art.

In other words, Marjatta Tapiola’s paintings 2.4. until at the Museum of Visual Arts in Malva, Lahti.

Marja-Terttu Kivirinta has written for Helsingin Sanomat since 1978. She worked as the magazine’s art editor from 1981–2008.