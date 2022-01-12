Essay | Journalist Pinja Päapäen was hospitalized for months due to an eating disorder, but still continued to lose weight – Years later, she understood why it was so difficult to recover.

Recovering from anorexia and other eating disorders requires facing fears and redefining one’s identity, but also breaking away from a performance-focused culture, writes journalist Pinja Päivänen.
Plan to correct the nutritional condition:
“The patient is an 18-year-old woman, enrolled in her first period of psychiatric hospitalization for weight loss disorder.
The treatment begins with a second meal plan: lunch with two loaves of bread, a scoop of salad, a tablespoon of salad dressing, three egg-sized potatoes and two scoops of sauce.
.
